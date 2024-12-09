A lover of the ocean shared a clip of himself rescuing one of the deadliest sea creatures and posted it on TikTok

The video instantly went viral, and South Africans were amazed by the chap's bravery as he performed his good deed

Social media users were reminded of the late Steve Irwin, who was struck by the same animal in the heart

Ocean life is one of the most interesting things to delve deep into and explore on Earth.

Mzansi amazed by a brave gent who rescued one of the deadliest sea creatures.

A lover of sea creatures and a self-certified fisherman went viral after rescuing a stingray.

Mzansi amazed by gent rescuing stingray at beach

Steve Irwin, one of the world's biggest ocean explorers, lost his life doing what he loved. Irwin got struck in the heart by a stingray and went into cardiac arrest before he died.

South Africans were reminded of Irwin when a Mzansi gent rescued a stingray that had been washed away into dry land by the ocean. The chap held the deadly animal in his arms and placed it back into the water.

SA reacts to gent's saving deadly stingray in viral TikTok

Social media users were amazed by the chap's bravery and commented:

@Bongi explained:

"I would have died because the first thing I thought was I would have dragged it by The tail, and that's where the danger is, I realised after I googled."

@amuuu prophesied over the gent:

"You'll be blessed; you have saved one of the most important spiritual creatures."

@ceaser pointed out:

"That's a leopard stingray; it's very rare."

@PAKETSI JAYSSTROZZ assured the guy:

"You are going to be rich."

@user9752882225925 said:

"Well done on the release. I tried it once at Port Edward, but the spine caught me in my hand. Pretty painful!"

