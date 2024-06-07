Mr Beast does incredible stunts in daring challenge videos and his enormous charity work outshines all of them

American YouTube star Mr Beast uplifted the spirit of an Mzansi girl battling a brain tumour.

Not all heroes wear capes

A 12-year-old Mzansi cutie, Gabriella Kikoba received the surprise of her life when her favourite YouTuber shared a kind message with her. Kikoba is a huge fan of American’s popular YouTuber Mr Beast, who is well known for spreading kindness.

Kikoba is highly inspired by Mr Beast and has always dreamt of one day interacting with him. Reach for a Dream decided to make the little girl’s dream come true when they reached out to Mr Beast through their collaborative efforts.

Reach for a Dream is one of South Africa’s oldest charitable organisations. It aims to fulfil the dreams of children facing life-threatening illnesses.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

Random acts of kindness make the world go round

Gabriella is grateful that she has a strong support system in her mom, who has always been beside her. Gabriella was diagnosed with a high-grade glioma. Gabriella had this to say about her mommy:

“I’m thankful that I had my mom on my side and she supported me. She always slept in the hospital with me.”

Gabriella had a priceless look on her face when she saw her hero on screen with a message just for her:

“Wow, are you kidding?”

Netizens reacted on a post on Facebook by Good Things Guy:

@ane Dawson is now a fan of Mr Beast:

"What a special man to make the life of a young girl just a little better."

@Adele Geldenhuys Koolen loved the beautiful moment:

"This is so special! The most random and smallest act of kindness can really make the biggest difference."

@Eileen Rossouw was touched by the courageous girl:

"What a courageous, brave girl Gabriella is!!"

A mother's nightmare

