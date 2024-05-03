A South African woman surprised her pregnant friend on TikTok with a surprise pregnancy announcement

She tricked her friend into thinking a gift bag was for her unborn baby, but it actually contained her ultrasound picture

The reveal left the friend shocked for a moment before she erupted in joy, excited to share their motherhood journeys together

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman surprised her pregnant bestie with news of her own pregnancy. Image: @nomthi_momofthree

Source: TikTok

A South African woman surprised her 6-months pregnant friend with news about her being pregnant too!

Woman announces pregnancy to bestie

A TikTok video by @nomthi_momofthree shows her giving her friend a small gift bag. The friend received the gift with much excitement, thinking it was for her unborn baby. However, when she opened it, she found a baby's body and an ultrasound scan image.

The friend stopped smiling for a moment as she looked at the image and tried to understand whose baby she was looking at before asking, "Who is this now?"

@nomthi_momofthree eventually revealed that she was expecting a baby, too, and was waiting to share the news after her first trimester.

The friend broke out in joyous dance as she gushed and celebrated the good news and the prospect of their babies being born soon after each other.

Watch the video below:

Double pregnancy leaves SA amused

The video left many netizens with warm and fuzzy feelings as they responded with laughter and endearment to @nomthi_momofthree's sweet post.

Amanda Gumede ❤️ replied:

"Samthandi umngani❤️. Not the question ekugcineni."

Sphumelele Mthethwa said:

“'Who’s this now'."

darkskinned responded:

"Pregnancy is contagious ❤️."

commented:

"The fact that she was excited even before opening the present ."

hunadeee_01 said:

"Not mngani already planning first birthday."

Masande commented:

"That's a genuine friend."

MphiweyinkosiM said:

"She said “Mngani” 14 times ."

Pregnant young woman embraces single motherhood

In another story, Briefly News reported that a pregnant woman bravely took to social media to share how her love story took an unexpected turn.

TikTok user @renesmay8 shared a video showing off her baby bump. In it, she revealed that she had finally accepted that the father of her child was not interested in making their relationship work.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News