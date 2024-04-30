A pregnant TikTok user, @renesmay8, shared her story about accepting the end of a relationship with the father of her child

In the touching post, she expressed her love for the baby despite the failed relationship

The video resonated with many viewers who offered words of encouragement and support to the single mom-to-be

A woman shared that she had accepted her relationship with her baby daddy had failed. Image: @renesmay8

Source: TikTok

A pregnant woman bravely took to social media to share how her love story took an unexpected turn.

Pregnant woman accepts failed relationship

TikTok user @renesmay8 shared a video showing off her baby bump as she revealed that she had finally accepted that the father of her child was not interested in making their relationship work.

"Finally accepting that I was never good enough for your daddy, but you will always be a reflection of how much I loved him.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"When it's the right person, but the wrong lifetime ❤️‍," @renesmay8 said in her post dedicated to her unborn baby.

Mzansi comforts mom-to-be

The woman's post garnered many views and comments from netizens who were touched and inspired by her story. Others offered words of support for the single mom-to-be.

Bandile Msweli responded:

"♥️♥️♥️Ngicela ukuba ubaba wakhe (Can I be the baby daddy)."

Ndumigh commented:

"You're about to meet the best version of yourself. TRUST THAT!!!"

joycelesenyeho responded:

"It gets better and better from here onwards. My daughter is turning 7 and she is truly a reflection of the love♥️♥️You are doing well."

Kefilwetsentle said:

"Oh mama this must hurt so much, I can relate. I’m so sorry ."

siphokazin93 replied:

"I cried every night during my pregnancy. I only accepted when i saw my baby,I wanted to cry till siphuncuke thats how bad it was. I'm glad you accepted."

Natalisa wrote:

"I’d be running to the maintence court ."

MissMnyadi said:

"How I wish I reached that stage of accepting instead of stressing myself too much."

Happiness✌ commented:

"On behalf of all single moms, we love and support you ❤️."

Woman who waited until 30 to have kids is now a single mom of 2

In another story, Briefly News reported that a woman got candid about how she waited before deciding to have children, only to end up being a single mother of two

A TikTok video shared by @robznravenmommy shows her holding her baby while her older girl poses in the background.

In her post, @robznravenmommy revealed that she waited until 30 to have kids, thinking she would be married and have her own little family.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News