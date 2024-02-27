A woman shared a TikTok video about her unexpected journey to motherhood

She intended to wait until marriage and have a complete family by 30 but ended up being a single mom of two by 36

While her situation wasn't what she planned, she received support and understanding from other mothers who shared similar experiences

A woman shared about how she became a single mom over 30. Image: @robznravenmommy

A woman got candid about how she waited before deciding to have children, only to end up being a single mother of two

Woman opens up about having children

A TikTok video shared by @robznravenmommy shows her holding her baby while her older girl poses in the background.

In her post, @robznravenmommy revealed that she waited until 30 to have kids, thinking she would be married and have her own little family. However, she is 36, has two children by two baby daddies, and is a single mom.

"I could be in Dubai right now ," the mother joked.

Why single moms need extra support

According to parenting expert Jonathan Hoffenberg of The Parent Centre, single mothers must build a good support system.

"Single moms face a lot of shame and guilt that is reflective of our still sexist society and default views that the “nuclear family” is the norm; the reality, however, is more children live with single mothers than with two parents."

Jonathan advised single mothers not to try to be 'the dad' too.

"Instead, they need to find a balance in terms of taking care of their own needs too. He encouraged mothers to be able to express their feelings, as bottled-up emotions may result in inappropriate responses to children," Jonathan added.

Mzansi reacts to single mom of 2

Her video resonated with many netizens who found themselves in similar positions as they expressed how 'waiting to have kids' didn't guarantee that things would work out ideally. Other moms also shared when they had their little ones.

Mo commented:

"Yup... makes no difference if you wait. Choosing the right partner is what makes the difference ."

J Lee | Loctician | Mobay commented:

"Girl life is what it is. I started early and had the last one late. It doesn’t make a difference. What is yours will come through."

Tracibraswell said:

"Not having another baby until I got MY RING & HOUSE. Learned my lesson the first time around ✨ refuse to have two annoying baby daddies ."

avianking316 commented:

"I had my daughter when I was 20, now she is 24, I'm 44 best decision."

Dya said:

"Lol yup. I Waited forever and still ended up here. Should a just had this kid at 16."

J.C ✨ wrote:

"Sameeee don’t feel alone! Lol 29 with an 11 month old and one on the way ."

RoyalRefiloe said:

"I personally think you made the right decision. Your children are getting a much better version of you❤️. You tried to do the right thing & that 1/2."

