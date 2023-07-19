A young mom and her adorable baby have captured the hearts of thousands as they groove to the infectious beats of amapiano music

The mother says that its important to teach children how to dance while they are still young

South Africans quickly fell in love with the pair's charm and energy

Source: TikTok

In a sweet and amusing display of love and laughter, a young mother from South Africa has become an internet sensation for teaching her baby to dance to the infectious beats of amapiano.

Young mother teaches her baby to dance

The video posted by Winnie Radebe, which went viral across social media platforms, hooked the attention and brightened the day of South Africans, who found the adorable duo's dance routines both hilarious and heartwarming.

With the baby's beaming smile and the mother's infectious energy, it's no wonder that people can't help but laugh out loud and join in on the fun.

In the video, we see her holding her baby in her arms, swaying and moving to the rhythm of a popular amapiano track. The baby, clearly enjoying the moment, giggles and bounces along, mimicking the mother's dance moves with pure joy and enthusiasm.

Check out the video below:

Comment sections overflowed with laughter

The comment section of the viral video was flooded with humorous responses, highlighting the impact this simple yet delightful video had.

Uncle Guncle:

"She's having so much fun, he is too cute!"

user7711693187258:

"Then there's me, who thinks you are shy."

Madamnoxy:

"Thanks, mom's this video really made my afternoon just after knocking off. I laughed because I needed to!"

KUFVET_KUFVET18:

"Don't blame her tomorrow when she leads the street."

Madamnoxy:

"Dankie, mom' afternoon made with little one... motho bereka [person working] in a toxic environment with its people."

