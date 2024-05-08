It appears there's more drama brewing after Grootman and Gcinile finally called it quits

The controversial forex trader has been blowing his baby mama's phone up, threatening her after she moved on

Mzansi has its popcorn and snacks ready as the couple's breakup drama escalates

Grootman sent Gcinine messages threatening her for moving on after their breakup. Images: xo_grootman

It's evident that Grootman and Gcinile's relationship and break-up drama is far from over. The once it couple of social media is topping trends after an apparent jealous Grootman called his baby mama out for moving on after their breakup, even asking her to return the things he bought her.

Grootman and Gcinile's breakup drama intensifies

Former social media power couple, Themba "Grootman" Selahle and Gcinile Twala are again the talk of the town after the makeup artist shared a glimpse into their messy breakup.

Taking to her Instagram page, Gcinile shared screenshots of messages from her baby daddy blowing up her phone, distraught that she had moved on and threatened to leak their steamy videos.

Not only that, but Grootman seems to not want his baby mama to move on and wants her all to himself. Meanwhile, in a separate screenshot, the controversial forex trader demanded that Gcinile return everything he ever bought her:

"You want to drive me crazy after I've tried to change and be a better man for you and myself? Do you want me to post our tapes so you see what I meant when I said we are gonna be together forever?

"Every single clothing, shoe, bag, engagement ring, iPhone, the make-up chair I bought, and every other thing you know you never bought yourself; send everything to me."

In 2022, Grootman was reported to have cheated on Gcinile with multiple women, though she continued to stay:

Mzansi reacts to Grootman and Gcinile's drama

Netizens dragged Grootman for mistreating his baby mama when they were together:

ZiphoKhuzwayoo said:

"Lol, funny because they do you dirty first and then when you finally move on, you're the bad guy!"

Ndiwa_ wrote:

"Men like this scare me."

vukeya_ntiyiso warned:

"If she ever goes back to him, he will kill her."

t_myview posted:

"He's breathing through the wounds because she has moved on."

