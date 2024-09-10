Gcina Mkhize is facing a ruthless eviction from her home after it was bought by a new owner

The actress posted heartbreaking videos pleading for help as her former house was being renovated with her and her children inside

Mzansi's reactions were mixed, where others sympathised with Gcina while others claimed that she had no right to stay on the property

Gcina Mkhize says she's being bullied into moving out of her house. Images: gcinagrace

Source: Instagram

Things aren't going well for Gcina Mkhize and her children after she was seemingly bullied into moving from her house.

Gcina Mkhize speaks on her eviction

Actress, Gcina Mkhize, is facing some difficulties after she lost her house, which was "illegally" auctioned to a new owner.

According to ZiMoja, the buyer, Dzivhu Tevin Mashila, claimed ownership after Gcina, an unemployed single mother, defaulted on her bond payments.

The actress recorded videos of men removing windows from her house, saying her electricity was also cut in the process. Gcina shared a video showing blankets covering the opening where her window was:

"This is how I sleep; my and my children's safety is compromised. I lay awake at night wondering what could happen to us; I need help. Our power has been cut; we don't have resources or food."

Gcina says she reached out to the magistrate's court, the SAPS and her security company for assistance, but was not successful, and asked Mzansi for help:

"I'm not going to leave. Tevin Mashila must use the right eviction processes so I can get a chance to speak. I asked for help from the security company, showed them my papers, and they said they were old and sided with this person."

In a separate post, Gcina stated that should anything happen to her, Dzivhu should be held responsible:

"If I die violently or disappear mysteriously, this guy here should be the first and the main person of interest."

Her friend, Motshidisi Sankara, shared her story and videos:

Mzansi weighs in on Gcina Mkhize's predicament

Netizens were stunned by Gcina's situation and hoped that she would eventually find help:

Mamosa Dolo was shattered:

"We live in a country where people have become so heartless, this is sad."

Luvuyo Smakhyahu Sogcwayi said:

"Hay man, this is cruelty."

Khehla Chepape Makgato pleaded:

"Honorable Minister Gayton Mckenzie, if possible, make an intervention, please."

Meanwhile, others claimed that she was wrong for staying in the house and needed to move:

IrisJulianne wrote:

"She must apply for the R350 grant; that's someone else's house."

pdnkapital wrote:

"She wants us to help her continue invading/ hijacking someone else's house?"

DonMasakala suggested:

"She must go back to the rural areas and start afresh."

Mandla N to help Carlo Radebe

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared details of Mandla N's interest in helping Carlo Radebe get back on his feet.

This was after the actor opened up about his struggles and financial difficulties, leading him to beg for donations from the public.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News