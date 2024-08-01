Mzansi actress Gcina Mkhize is facing eviction from her mansion after failing to pay for it, leading to its auction sale

Businessman Tevin Mashila bought the house for R700K plus R200K in additional charges and is now the rightful owner

Mkhize and her children are reportedly living in fear due to imminent eviction by Mashila, who completed the lodgement of the mansion in January 2024

Award-winning South African actress Gcina Mkhize reportedly faces eviction from her lush mansion after the bank sold the home. The actress' house was allegedly sold after she failed to pay for it.

Gcina Mkhize's house sold at an auction

Isibaya actress Gcina Mkhize has been ordered to leave her mansion after it was sold at an auction. The star and her children are reportedly living in fear because the intruders are going to evict them.

According to The South African, businessman Tevin Mashila is the new owner of the lush property after buying it at an auction in October last year. Mashila noted that he got the house after bidding for R700K. The publication stated that they saw the documents confirming Mashila paid R700 000 and an additional R200 000 for other charges.

Gcina Mkhize faces eviction

Tevin Mashila is allegedly ready to claim what is rightfully his after BVZ Attorneys completed the lodgement of the mansion on 22 January 2024. Mkhize and his children were instructed to leave the house in January 2024. She said:

"The matter is still under investigation, but he wants me to vacate my home as in yesterday. Where will I go with my kids."

