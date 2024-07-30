Lekau Sehoana, the founder of popular footwear Drip, cleared the air regarding the latest allegations that surfaced

Reports that he and his family were evicted from their house surfaced, and he clarified what had happened

Some South Africans wished him well, and many believed he would bounce back and that others didn't want to succeed

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist with nine years of experience, offered valuable insights into South Africa's environment during his three years at Vutivi Business News.

Drip founder Lekau Sehoana gave his side of the story. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—Drip founder Lekau Sehoana slammed claims that his wife and child were evicted from a luxury estate for not paying rent.

Drip founder Lekau sets the record straight

According to TimesLIVE, allegations surfaced that Waterfall Residents Developments filed a court application at the South Gauteng High Court after Sehoana's son and wife were allegedly evicted for being in arrears of his rent.

Sehioana, in a statement he posted on @LekauSehoana, said the reports were an attempt to deviate from the fact that his company was celebrating five years. He said he had not lived with his wife, with whom he is divorcing, for three years. He claimed she sub-let the property to people he did not know and was informed when the landlord told him that the South African Police Service wanted to investigate the murder of his former MD, Glenda Ndlanzi.

View the tweet here:

South Africans weigh in

Netizens discussed the merits of the claims.

Makhanya said:

"We stand with you, brother, no matter what."

Penuel the Black Pen said:

"I hope this gets resolved soon."

Moshe said:

"Keep your head up, brother."

FootballStage said:

"We are with you during difficult times."

Mokgalabje Ngwato said:

"You will prevail, Sehoana."

Sim said:

"It will pass. It's part of life's turbulent that we face."

Drip alleged on the brink of liquidation for R20 million debt

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Drip Footqwear was allegedly on the verge of liquidation after a company sued him.

WideOpen Platform reportedly claimed the company and CEO Sehoana owed them R20 million for an unsettled bill.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News