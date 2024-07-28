Lekau Sehoana, the founder and CEO of Drip Footwear, is being accused of failing to pay rent for months at a time

Lekau Sehoana is not only a businessman known for Drip, he's also a father and had a wife who reportedly lived in Johannesburg at the Waterfall Estate

Sneaker creator, Lekau Sehoana is facing heat after his soon-to-be ex-wife revealed the struggles she faced while married to him

Lekau Sehoana may have lots of money trouble. The Drip CEO's questionable financial situation is allegedly affecting his child.

Drip CEO Lekau Sehoana's wife and son were allegedly evicted from the Waterfall Estate because of R100k in unpaid rent. Image: @keausehoana

Lekau Sehoana, who was married to Lebogang, opened up about the challenges she has faced in her marriage. Lekau Sehoana is facing accusations of not taking care of his child.

Lekau Sehoana accused of abandoning child

According to ZiMoja, Lekau Sehoana's wife and son were evicted in June 2024 after he failed to pay rent of R35k per month and owed R100k in unpaid rent. Lebogang and Lekau are reportedly going through a divorce, and he has left his son without a home, food, or clothes. Lebogang said:

"We are tired of the abuse, the lies and tricks of Lekau. He even got a court order to pay maintenance and take responsibility as he has not for years. "

Drip CEO's business faces liquidation

Lebogang details that Lekau made a promise that his child's school fees would be covered despite the liquidation case. She also insists that he has not paid her fairly for her a role in the formation of Drip, saying she funded the business when he was broke.

