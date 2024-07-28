Lekau Sehoana, popularly known as the CEO of Drip Footwear, reportedly dealt with theft by thinking ahead of the perpetrators

The founder of Drip, Lekau Sehoana, was recently affected by crime after thieves targeted his pop-up shop

Lekau Sehoana amassed attention on social media after his childhood shack turned into a pop-up shop and was allegedly broken into

Lekau Sehoana recently went viral on X because of rampant crime. The Drip Footwear CEO's pop-up store was the target of a burglary.

Lekau Shoana thought that his Drip Pop shop up would be broken into so he left books for the thieves. Image: @lekausehoana / Instagram / @MDNnnewss / X

Lekau Sehoana fascinated South Africans with the way he dealt with crime in advance. Many people discussed Lekau Sehoana 's expectation that there'd be theft.

Lekau Sehoana's Drip Footwear pop-up shop burgled

Lekau Sehoana reportedly left books for thieves he guessed would try to steal from his pop-up shop. According to @MDNnewss, the CEO of Drip was using his childhood shack to make a temporary store. See a photo of the shop below:

SA discusses Lekau Sehoana 's reaction to theft

Many people thought the approach to crime was hilarious. Lekau Sehoana was subjected to many jokes from netizens. Others applauded Lekau for thinking ahead.

@juicystory_xciv said:

"This motivating. There's nothing impossible."

@bad_option88 commented:

"Lol I'm sure the books were not touched."

@mabasotf wrote:

"A class was in session."

@mustaddseed applauded:

"He won IMO."

@MaxenganaStar joked"

"Street wise."

@Mama_Bridgie laughed:

"Being bored in SA is a personal choice."

@kortezzee was impressed:

"Love it."

SA quizzical as Drip Footwear drowns in debt

Briefly News previously reported that Drip Footwear will have its day in court after advertising company WideOpen Plaftorm filed for the footwear brand to be liquidated for not settling an R20 million bill. This is despite Drip agreeing to pay millions of rand owed to the company in instalments and failing to make good on the agreement.

According to Sunday World, WideOpen claims that Drip Footwear is insolvent and cannot pay its debts off. The company's managing director, Tomer Cohen, said that the company should be liquidated.

In court papers that reveal the liquidation application details, it's believed that Sehoana signed an agreement acknowledging his debt and committing to paying more than R3.6 million in three instalments.

