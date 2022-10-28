Lekau Sehoana announced online that he opened a new store for his sneakers and posted pictures from the event

The businessman shared what inspired him to start the footwear company and urged his followers not to give up on their dreams

Mzansi congratulated Lekau on his new growing brand and commented that he is inspiring many entrepreneurs

Lekau Sehoana announced that he opened a new store for his footwear brand Drip. Image: @lekausehoana

Drip footwear founder Lekau Sehoana shared on his social media pages that he has opened his 21st store for the brand at the Hebron Mall in Akasia.

The company was started in 2003 and had grown in leaps to become a recognizable brand in South Africa after Lekau partnered with Cassper Nyovest on the Root of Fame sneaker line.

The Limpopo-born businessman thanked his loyal supporters for making it possible for him to open up a store and conduct business in places where it's still rare for people like him to thrive.

"My lack of shoes didn’t stand in my way of dreaming. It fuelled me, sparked creativity, and inspired Drip as we come to know it today. The 'Why' I continue doing what I do is bigger than me. To in-still Hope and Inspire the next person in that informal settlement or rural area that with just a dream, doors can be open."

Lekau posted inspiring pictures of the store's grand opening with people packed outside and ready to buy a pair of sneakers. He ended his post with a few motivational words for entrepreneurs who are starting out with nothing.

"Because for most of us, our only resource is a dream. I’d like to inspire you that you don’t give up on your dreams."

Check out Lekau Sehoana's post below:

Read a few comments from Mzansi below:

@OmwengaMargaret posted:

"Congratulations! Keep building, keep thriving, keep impacting, and shine on! ⭐"

@nogabe_xolani wrote:

"I'm waiting for you to write a book. You inspire me."

@t11246818 mentioned:

"Thank you for allowing us to share in your dream. So proud you are seeing it come to life."

@MatlalaKelello said:

"Congratulations, Lekau. "

@callsoloud added:

"Definitely gonna cop a pair."

@WFedele tweeted:

"Congratulations! May your business continue to thrive."

@PuleShakuLawyer commented:

"Inspirational."

