Partygoers showered DJ Sbu with US dollars when he played a fire Amapiano set at a Brooklyn nightclub in New York over the weekend

The Remember When It Rained hitmaker took to his timeline and posted some of the videos of his performance that are doing the rounds online

Social media users took to DJ Sbu's timeline and expressed that he deserves all the love the New Yorkers showed him when he played at the packed venue

New Yorkers showed DJ Sbu major love when he played a fire set in Brooklyn. The Mzansi media personality played at Superior Ingredients over the weekend.

Videos of the dance music producer being showered with US dollars are doing the rounds on social media. The star played a fire Amapiano set and partygoers threw cash at him as a token of appreciation.

Taking to Instagram, the former Metro FM presenter re-shared one of the videos that was earlier posted on TikTok. ZAlebs reports that he expressed his gratitude to all the stans who blessed him with money on Saturday night, 22 October.

DJ Sbu's followers took to his comment section on the video and picture-sharing app and shared that he deserves all the love he got at The Big Apple.

ladyxonvocals wrote:

"Beautiful. Congratulations @djsbulive see you in studio."

mike_champofficial commented:

"You deserve it my brother."

jabulisile_shabalala said:

"I receive! More love and blessings to you."

calvin_mogatusi wrote:

"It can only be our @djsbulive above and beyond."

skepsele10 commented:

"Don’t forget to stash it in mattress and couches."

zandyshej said:

"You’re appreciated, loved, an inspiration, a legend and NEW YORK was there for it all!! They left no stone unturned with DJ SBU... Give him his flowers now."

ms_priemhlauli wrote:

"Cool, I remember when you visited Ireland many years ago, good show & you were so cool and down to earth, chatting away & joking down the street. Come back please."

mluva2 added:

"You deserve everything."

