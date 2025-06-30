Woolworths Carrot Cake Discount Sparks Social Media Frenzy in Mzansi, SA Reacts

The iconic Woolworths carrot cake has received a discount, causing excitement across social media and sending shoppers rushing to stores

A TikTok video showcasing the deal has garnered many views, with fans praising the quality of the beloved dessert

South Africans flooded the comments section with excitement, sharing their love for the cake, while others cracked jokes

Woolworths has once again stirred excitement across Mzansi this time with cake. A discount on their beloved carrot cakes has left sweet-toothed shoppers rushing to stores and social media platforms buzzing with praise.

Mzansi couldn’t get enough of the Woolworths carrot cake discount on social media. Image: Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

Woolworths carrot cake sale leaves SA buzzing

The unexpected price slash was spotted by customers who shared the exciting news with their viewers on TikTok under the handle @southafricazw on 29 June 2025.

In the video, in-store signage and digital promotions confirm that the fan-favourite dessert has been marked down, as seen in the clip where the cake is held up. One would save R30 if they bought the iconic cake. Known for its moist texture, rich cream cheese frosting and signature spiced flavour, Woolworths' carrot cake is a staple treat for many South Africans, and now, it’s even more irresistible.

The clip went viral on social media, gathering over 178k views along with thousands of likes and comments. Many also praised the quality of the cake as they took to the comments section, while others simply could not wait to get their hands on the deal.

The price drops like this are clever marketing tools, especially during end-of-month crunch time. While the retail giant has not confirmed how long the deal will last, cake lovers are advised to act fast. Whether you're a loyal fan or a first-time taster, one thing is clear, Woolworths' carrot cake has Mzansi in a delicious frenzy.

SA reacts to Woolies' cake plug

Mzansi netizens didn’t hold back in the comments section. Some shared their own experiences with Woolworths’ dessert range, while others cracked jokes as they poke fun, saying:

Phetogo said:

"Please buy five cakes for me, I will send you the cash."

Eshanmoosa added:

"It's says 30% off. Not R30. I stand to be corrected."

Thuli Mabaso wrote:

"The Power of 30% pass rate, we all passed away on different levels."

Lillyrose commented:

"We understand the power of a 30%pass rate."

Avy replied:

"Their cakes are not worth it, way too dry, especially the carrot cake."

Ivy_nthabeleng stated:

"Marketing strategy is that you."

Mrs N simply said:

"Let them get the surprise at the till."

The Woolworths carrot cake discount sent Mzansi into a social media frenzy. Image: Ahmani Vidal

Source: Getty Images

