A lady showed off how she tried the viral Woolworths cake that cost R100 and gave it a rating

The TikTok footage captured the attention of many, gathering loads of views, thousands of likes and comments

The online community reacted to the hun's clip as they flocked to the comments expressing their thoughts

One stunner in Mzansi took on the challenge and tried the viral Woolworths cake, which cost R100. Her rating sent a shock wave through SA.

A lady rated the viral Woolworths cake that cost R100 in a TikTok video. Image: @hope_mudau

Source: TikTok

Woman tries viral Woolies cake for R100

This babe was eager to get her hands on the R100 viral cake from Woolworths. She shared a clip on TikTok showcasing the whole process.

The video uploaded by @hope_mudau shows the hun in one of the Woolies stores buying a cake. The young lady purchased a small cute chocolate cake for R107.98 bucks. @hope_mudau then showed off how she ate a few bites; however, she was not impressed with the cake, giving it a 4/10/.

Watch the video below:

Netizens weigh in on the Woolie cake

The clip grabbed the attention of online users, generating many views along with thousands of likes and comments. People interested in the viral Woolworths cake flooded the comments section with their thoughts.

Notumato said:

"Tried the raspberry yho worst decision... Maybe I had high expectations."

Fezilesk added:

"I fully agree. I’d say a four, I was disappointed."

Travelling_G shared:

"It's delicious. loved the raspberry."

Jardine wrote:

"I enjoyed every bit of it definitely worth it."

Andy commented:

"We just need to be honest about all Woolies cakes in general."

Woman puts back Woolworths cake due to price, Video amuses Mzansi

Briefly News previously reported that one lady in Mzansi had South Africans cracking up in laughter with her hilarious antics in a video.

The footage shared by @naledimokae_17 on the video platform shows a lady shopping in Woolworths. The young woman came across a delicious carrot cake that cost R240 in the store. Due to its price, the hun grabbed the cake and quickly placed it back in the fridge.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News