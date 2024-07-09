A lady who passed by Joburg CBD showed off the items she bought for only R20, which wowed many online users

In the TikTok video, she unpacked the things she bought, and the clip gained a massive attraction

Mzansi netizens reacted to the stunner's clip as they flooded the comments section with inquiries, while some expressed their thoughts

With this spiking economy, nothing feels good like a bargain, especially on food and essentials.

One lady was lucky enough to find one and raved about it in a TikTok video.

Woman gets veggies for R20 in Joburg CBD

A stunner showcased the vegetables she bought from Johannesburg CBD for only R20. The TikTok user @tidimalo_24 impressed many people with how fresh the veggies looked.

In the clip, she unveiled three big peppers she got for R5, @tidimalo_24, then showcased carrots, tomatoes, and onions she bought, all worth R5, totalling R20. The video was well received by netizens, generating many views, thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the clip of the lady showcasing her veggies below:

SA reacts to the lady's budget-friendly purchase

The online community were impressed by how fresh the vegetables looked as they flooded the comments section, gushing over the price while some simply expressed their thoughts.

Goitsiie said:

"Those bell peppers are like +R35 in shops. That’s a bargain!"

Lele.M_27 shared:

"Imagine Pick n Pay R36 you know, when I started my Security business, I used to Pack Park station and buy vegetables, and my helper would peel, and we have veg for the month now I scare to park."

Gravel expressed:

"Not just di pepper, the complete robot paper those thing a luxury."

Atlhomile Jones commented:

"Bathong lona le di fav children tsa fada G R20."

Bondy_Rsa added:

"Lol, all these at Shoprite cost R100."

