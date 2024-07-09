A lady showed off how she unboxed her 86-inch TV, which she bought with cash, and people loved it

The TikTok video gained a massive attraction on social media, generating many views, likes and comments

Netizens were in awe of the stunner's purchase as they rushed to the comments section to gush over it

A happy shopper in Mzansi flexed her brand new TV, which left people in South Africa in awe of her purchase.

A lady showed off her brand new 86-inch TV bought with cash in a TikTok video. Image: @mercymakhaza

Source: TikTok

Woman unboxes her brand-new 86-inch TV in a video

One lady who goes by the TikTok handle @mercymakhaza gave online users a glimpse into her latest purchase. The stunner unboxed her 86-inch TV for the world to see.

In the TikTok video, two gentlemen help @mercymakhaza unbox her TV. The woman revealed to her viewers that she bought her television in cash. At the end of the clip, she showed off how her TV was all set in her home, looking lovely.

@mercymakhaza said that she was happy with her brand-new item. The clip became a hit on the video platform, gathering over 144K views, thousands of likes and comments within one day of its publication.

Watch the clip of the lady unboxing her TV below:

Mzansi netizens love the lady's 86-inch TV

South Africans were in awe of the stunner's purchase. Many expressed their thoughts in the comments section, while some were ready to shop for their TV.

Vincento said:

"One Million dollars choice. Congrats. No need for a tv box or DSTV subscription."

Luv&Peace was happy for the woman:

"Congratulations. Such things are mounted to the wall."

Nosiphohadiafemela expressed:

"Congrats, dear bendiyibawela nam, the 75" size, but when I checked on Google, its reviews were scary because they complained about the remote, but I love it."

Nonie Nontwana shared:

"I get so excited for people that buy things, major purchases cash yoh ingathi uthegele mna."

Poppy wrote:

"The best talking TV enjoy."

Nhlakaniphombong8 commented:

"I love this TV."

