One young woman flexed her Shein haul in a video making rounds of social media, leaving peeps amazed.

A lady unveiled her Shein purchases in a TikTok video, leaving SA in awe. Image: @rakiey_rsa

Woman shows off Shein haul

The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @rakiey_rsa, showed peeps how she spoiled herself. The young lady unveiled the items she bought from the leading online store.

@rakiey_rsa bought wireless ear headsets which cost R190, min nail lamp which was R46, facial cleansing brush for R22, clothes, bags and more. The TikTok video captured the attention of many, gearing over 66K views, along with thousands of likes and comments.

The online community reacted to the lady's clip

Social media users flocked to the comments section to express interest in the woman's purchases and compliment her on her items.

Siphokazi Sithole wrote:

"The white bag! Honey."

Trillionnaire simply said:

"Gorgeous."

Paballo expressed:

"Oh hell yes, you are eating every outfit."

Sabulela asked:

"Hey love, how is the sound cancellation of the headphones?"

To which the lady responded by saying:

"Hey, it is surprisingly good even though these headphones aren't advertised as noise-cancelling. I can hardly hear anything else when I'm wearing them."

Woman spends over R9000 in huge Shein haul

Briefly News previously reported that a fashion and beauty content creator bought a box full of Shein items, which cost her more than R9000.

Namolinah Robertson took to her TikTok account (@namolinah) to show her followers the 21 items she bought from the international online store. The items included different-coloured abayas (a loose-fitting garment usually worn by Muslim women), a head scarf, evening dresses, pants, blazers, sunglasses, and a stylish handbag.

