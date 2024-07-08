A lady took to social media to complain about her customs fee while unboxing her R2K Shein order

The footage captured the attention of people, generating many views along with thousands of likes and comments

The online community shared the same sentiments with the hun as they rushed to the comments to express their thoughts

One young woman was shocked that she had to pay customs fees after ordering from a popular online store.

Woman complains about customs while unboxing R2000 Shein order

The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @tintswalo._m, gave viewers a glimpse of what she bought from Shein. In the clip, the young lady unboxed her Shein orders and expressed in the comments section that it was her first time ordering from the leading online store.

@tintswalo._m shared her frustration about paying customs, which she was unaware of when placing her Shein order. The hun said she was slapped with an import tax bill on her R2000 Shein order. She said she had to pay R455 for customs.

The video of @tintswalo._m caught many's attention and became a hit on TikTok, gathering over 112K views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the clip below:

Mzansi netizens react to the lady's clip

Many South African online users could relate to the woman's story as they flooded the comments section expressing their frustration with the customs payments.

N.Theodora said:

"But we have been paying buffalo mos. Wait, am I missing something? Maybe I didn't understand something here."

@cowdie97 shared:

"I always order for less than R1600 & pay tax less dan R150 & I my understanding ko shein is dat if you order above R1600 tax become expensive normalize to divide ur order into two."

Simamkele_sima expressed:

"Customs is a form of tax charged by the government of a particular country to discourage its people from buying outside the country because imports are a leakage to the Economy."

Vida Molapo wrote:

"The lower your order, the more customs you pay."

User commented:

"Paid R586 for a R2300 order."

