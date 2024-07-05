“We’ll See What Happens With Customs”: Woman Spends Over R9000 in Huge Shein Haul
- A woman showed off her Shein haul, where she spent more than R9000 shopping on the online store
- The items included a head scarf, evening dresses, pants, blazers, sunglasses and a variety of abayas
- Social media users loved the woman's keen eye for fashion and showered her with compliments in the comments
A fashion and beauty content creator bought a box full of Shein items, which cost her more than R9000.
Namolinah Robertson took to her TikTok account (@namolinah) to show her followers the 21 items she bought from the international online store. The items included different-coloured abayas (a loose-fitting garment usually worn by Muslim women), a head scarf, evening dresses, pants, blazers, sunglasses, and a stylish handbag.
The garments and accessories cost the woman approximately R9370.
Speaking about the issue with customs, Namolinah said:
"We'll see what happens with customs in July. For now, I'm not worried about that."
Watch the huge Shein haul in the video below:
Social media users comment on massive Shein haul
Local online shoppers shared their interest in Namolinah's purchases and complimented her taste in fashion.
An eager @theerealsphe said:
"Stunning! I can't wait to see you try them on."
@hrh.kim22 shared positivity, saying:
"You are meticulous when giving enough details on orders and honest with your reviews. You have a great eye for style."
@buttercupkagod said of one of the items:
"That green dress is so gorgeous, and the colour suits you perfectly."
@user7362744944445 said in the comments:
"Girlfriend shops like a millionaire."
@keamogetse200 took a liking to the modest wear Namolinah was fond of:
"Woman! You have just sold me the idea of buying abayas."
Local woman spends R3000 on 32 items in Shein haul
In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a woman on TikTok who shared that she bought 32 Shein items for herself and her pet and spent R3000.
Rachel Harrington took to her account (@rachel_harringtonx) on the app to share some of the items she bought. In her first video, the young woman held a big cardboard box containing clothing and accessories.
Rachel's second video showed what she bought for her furry friend. These items included a few chew toys, a Le Creuset pet bowl and more.
