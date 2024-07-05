A woman showed off her Shein haul, where she spent more than R9000 shopping on the online store

The items included a head scarf, evening dresses, pants, blazers, sunglasses and a variety of abayas

Social media users loved the woman's keen eye for fashion and showered her with compliments in the comments

A woman spent more than R9000 on her Shein haul order. Images: @namolinah

A fashion and beauty content creator bought a box full of Shein items, which cost her more than R9000.

Namolinah Robertson took to her TikTok account (@namolinah) to show her followers the 21 items she bought from the international online store. The items included different-coloured abayas (a loose-fitting garment usually worn by Muslim women), a head scarf, evening dresses, pants, blazers, sunglasses, and a stylish handbag.

The garments and accessories cost the woman approximately R9370.

Speaking about the issue with customs, Namolinah said:

"We'll see what happens with customs in July. For now, I'm not worried about that."

Watch the huge Shein haul in the video below:

Social media users comment on massive Shein haul

Local online shoppers shared their interest in Namolinah's purchases and complimented her taste in fashion.

An eager @theerealsphe said:

"Stunning! I can't wait to see you try them on."

@hrh.kim22 shared positivity, saying:

"You are meticulous when giving enough details on orders and honest with your reviews. You have a great eye for style."

@buttercupkagod said of one of the items:

"That green dress is so gorgeous, and the colour suits you perfectly."

@user7362744944445 said in the comments:

"Girlfriend shops like a millionaire."

@keamogetse200 took a liking to the modest wear Namolinah was fond of:

"Woman! You have just sold me the idea of buying abayas."

Source: Briefly News