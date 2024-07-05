“This Is Beautiful”: Woman Shows Off Her R1300 Takealot Headboard, Intrigues SA

A local woman took to her TikTok account to show off the beautiful headboard she ordered from Takealot

The beige piece of bedroom furniture, for which she paid R1300, stylishly matched her bedding

Social media users headed for the comment section with interest and questions about her purchase

A woman took her bedroom to the next level by buying an inexpensive headboard from a local online store.

Lisa Matshaya, who uses the handle @lisa.matshaya on TikTok, took to the popular video-sharing social media platform to show off the stylish bedroom furniture she purchased from Takealot. The beige headboard matched beautifully with her bedding.

In her video, Lisa states that she paid R1300 for the headboard and an extra R300 for delivery.

Happy with her purchase, the woman said:

"Guys, the texture. I'm in love, and I'm obsessed."

Mzansi shows interest in the Takealot headboard

Lisa's Takealot purchase piqued the attention of social media users. People flooded the comment section with queries about the headboard and thanked the woman for the plug.

When @zandi_mt asked how long delivery took, Lisa shared:

"I placed the order on the 9th of June, and it got delivered on the 13th of June."

@hlehzulu2 showed gratitude and said:

"Thank you. I'm getting this."

@boitumelo.sa told Lisa:

"I also ordered beige. I hope the colour looks exactly like yours. This is beautiful."

A disappointed @buhlemelissa1 wrote:

"Why am I seeing this now after buying one for R3000?"

Speaking about the size of the headboard, @ngoato_kgaphola suggested:

"I think a queen would do for a double bed. It's beautiful, though."

Woman plugs locals with custom-made headboard

In a related article, Briefly News reported about a lifestyle content creator who told South African shoppers about a store that sells headboards for R1500.

The woman added that the store Trends Day To Day in Pretoria also offers custom-made headboards in which you can choose your desired fabric. Internet users loved that the woman plugged them with affordable furniture and other items needed around the house.

