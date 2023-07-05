One woman went through the most after shopping for furniture online, and her experience did not have a happy ending

The lady relied on Takealot but soon realized that she should have read the reviews after her delivery arrived

Online users thought watching the video of her excitement turning to disappointment over a delivery was interesting

A woman made content after buying a product from Takealot. The woman posted a video showing everything she went through to get her delivery.

A TikTok video shows a woman opening the headboard she bought from Takealot and seeing it wasn't what she ordered. Image: @phillie_22

Source: TikTok

The video of how things ended after buying furniture online got 18 000 likes. Many people left comments sharing their two cents about shopping online.

Woman regrets buying from Takealot after headboard comes with missing part

A TikTok video shows that a woman, @phillie_22 wanted to buy a velvet headboard. On the delivery day, the woman opened it only to find that the headboard was not as expected, as seen in the picture. It had missing side panels, and the finish looked unprofessional. Watch the video below:

TikTok users discuss online shopping experiences with Takealot

Many people love to see what others buy. This woman learned the hard way that she should always check other customers' experiences. Many people commented, advising her on how to make better purchasing decisions in the future.

Samkele said:

"One thing about TakeALot, you must read the review."

Pula wrote:

"But good thing with takealot is that you can always return it."

Tlou the creator, agreed:

"That’s the one thing that saved me and the return process was smooth."

nonhle commented:

"Omg. Where are the "wings" of the headboard, like in the picture."

SA_Wheels joked:

"It looks like a hair bonnet."

Kgau noted:

"Honestly the price should have said it all."

Woman finds live sheep on Takealot, farm animal listing cracks SA up

Briefly News previously reported that a TikTok video showed what Takealot was selling recently. The lady made a hilarious video expressing her surprise at seeing livestock for sale.

The video of the hilarious product stocked on Takealot received over 4 000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who thought it was a bad idea by Takealot.

One woman @katfisshh found it hilarious to see livestock for sale on Takealot, and it had her laughing. The TikTokker took a screenshot showing that sheep weighing 45 to 50 kg were sold for R3 950.

