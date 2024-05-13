One learner in Mzansi took to social media to unveil how much she earns as an online English teacher

In the footage, the woman unveiled how much she earned from the period she began to her, clocking a full month

The online community was shocked by how much she made as they rushed to the comments section for more information

One lady is scoring big with online teaching and people are impressed. She shared a video unveiling her earnings, leaving many in shock.

Woman shares how much she makes teaching English online

This lady had tongues waging on social media after she revealed that she is a South African student who teaches English online. She unveiled how much she had earned the past week in a TikTok video shared by @teach.english.online.rsa, which was $222.

She then went on to showcase how much she had made in the past month, which was $821. As the clip continued, the young woman revealed how much she had made in total, which was $7 952.

The online community was stunned by the woman's revelation, and the video became a hit, generating over 893K views, thousands of likes, and many comments.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi is amazed by the woman's plug

Many people rushed to the comments section to express their feelings, as many were shocked by the impressive earnings that the woman received.

Marialvarez said:

"I've been on the app for four years, and I've only got one student."

Michelleabrahams43 added:

"Been trying to get into this industry for a year now but ppl want to charge you for just giving advice, it's insane, I just gave up."

Maluka Justice| English Tutor asked:

"What materials do you use to teach? Do you use preply materials or you prepare your own materials?"

Amy was impressed:

"That's really great. I've been struggling to find a site to teach and I'm doing full time B.ed. What site did you use to start teaching? You're doing great."

