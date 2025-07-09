A South African woman with experience living overseas posted a TikTok video where she discussed the differences, focusing on the financial aspect

The lady took the time to compare the cost of living when she lived in a North American country for decades before moving back to South Africa

Online users were interested in the details the woman shared about how vastly different her life was when she lived overseas

One South African lady posted a video discussing the stark difference between South Africa and Canada. The lady shared her take on the expenses of living in each country, drawing from her experiences.

A South African woman returned from Canada after two decades. Image: @bronwyn_and_dylan

Source: TikTok

The video that the woman shared talking about South Africa and Canada received thousands of likes. People shared their thoughts on the information that the lady shared about living in both countries.

A TikTokker @bronwyn_and_dylan posted about the differences in cost when living in South Africa versus Canada. The woman revealed that she lived in Canada for 23 years before coming back to South Africa. She also gave a disclaimer that she worked hard for everything she achieved because there was no white privilege in the North American country that is predominanatly white.

The TikTokker explained that for housing, South Africa is cheaper at R1.3 million at 12% interest on average, while Canada is R8.9 million with 8% interest when she left. Her mortgage was R72,000, and in South Africa, she pays R17,000, which, including levies, makes her total R21,000. Her groceries were more expensive in Canada at R30,000 per month, and now it is R19,000 for all organic food. Public education is also cheaper in South Africa, but she needed private schooling and tutors for her child with special needs, which added to her expenses in Canada. Medical aid is more expensive in South Africa, but it's worth it, as she used to need to go to the US for her child's medication. Canada also has cheaper cars and electricity. In Canada, she also had to pay for heating, which is not necessary in South Africa. Overall, she said South Africa is cheaper.

A woman lived in Canada for two decades and came back to South Africa. Image: Istvan Kadar Photography

Source: Getty Images

American warns Afrikaaner refugees

A man posted a TikTok video addressing the white South African refugees who made their way to the United States. His TikTok video was a grave warning about the reality of living in the United States of America. He went into detail about the illusion of the American dream and how hard it is to achieve success.

South Africa discusses Canada cost of living

Many people were amazed by the stark differences between South Africa and Canada. Online users also shared their thoughts on the woman's take on finding a better life or a child overseas.

Dennis Naidoo commented:

"In conclusion, South Africa is a better country ❤"

ubothi'Mnguni🇿🇦 wrote:

"😅We're accompanying other people on this Earth, one bill makes my monthly salary 🤣"

Melleneyb said:

"I am happy for you that things are better for you here and I pray that all l that you need for your son comes to pass🙏❤️"

Sindiso Sbusiso Mncube added:

"That interest rate in South Africa is skewed, suits a specific narrative, and you obviously know it is race-based!"

Michael remarked:

"STOP apologising for your privilege!!!! It's a blessing, embracing it and welcome back!"

AyyoobCpt shared:

"Might be cheaper, but salaries are a joke in SA. My heart goes out to anyone earning less than R10k a month."

Other Briefly News stories about South Africans overseas

A South African man showed people snippets of his life after he resettled in the United States, and he showed his living environment.

One woman who moved to China to work as an educator gave people a look at her daily life in the Asian country in a viral TikTok video.

Many South Africans were happy for a woman who celebrated landing a big job in Germany, and her big achievement inspired others.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News