One young lady in South Africa gave people some tricks and tips on how she got a job in Germany

She also cautioned individuals about the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) when it comes to applying for overseas countries

Mzansi netizens reacted as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts

A young woman in South Africa has become an inspiration to many after sharing her incredible journey of landing a job in Germany.

A South African lady got candid about how she landed a job in Germany. Image: @melanin.inberlin

Source: TikTok

SA woman shares how she landed a job in Germany

In a recent post which she shared on TikTok under the handle @melanin.inberlin, she detailed the steps she took to secure the opportunity, providing valuable insights for others looking to work abroad.

@melanin.inberlin expressed how she first did her research by looking for countries that have a shortage in her field of work or career. She then advised individuals to go onto Linkedin and place the location of the shortage skills that they had identified.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I can only speak for Germany because that where I got majority of my responses because of the industry that I am in, so in other words I stoped concentrating on looking for a job in South Africa and put in more of my efforts into finding a job in Germany," @melanin said in the her video.

She then went on to say that people should not be afraid to change their CVs as recruiters are recruiting from the "international pools," so to avoid your CV being lost in translation because it looks "regular," make the changes that are need she expressed.

"Please don't use AI, some combines are actually now trying to fast-track the process of their hiring systems. They are actually putting in systems that can read into AI, so they then can tell that your CV was not generated by you but rather a machine."

@melanin.inberlin explained the fifth step by saying that people should not be too afraid to message others on LinkedIn. She also warned individuals that she is not sure if people on LinkedIn would appreciate that, but it was something she did.

When sending a message to people at that specific company, she went straight in by asking who the recruiters and human resources department were. She included a few bullet points about who she is and attached her CV.

She ended off by noting that it is always super important to apply for a job via the company's website rather than LinkedIn.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to the TikTok video

The clip gained attention, with many South Africans expressing how motivated they felt to pursue their dreams of working overseas. While others have praised her determination and resourcefulness.

Naynay said:

"I’ll do this when I am certain that I have at least R250K in savings for moving."

Queen Tee added:

"That was so informative."

Ziggy Arora wrote:

"Love a girlie who gets to the point as is about uplifting. Thank you babes."

Airplanesnrunways expressed:

"Girl, I've been looking since 2009. I'm in HR, I'm a solid citizen. I'm still in SA. It's about luck and networks."

RoyalRefiloe wrote:

"Thank you, Mama. I appreciate this advice so much. When I quit my job, I was determined to better myself, but I have been playing small & winning small."

Clara commented:

"Kusho ukuthi I must shoot my shot on these HR mense."

A woman in South Africa expressed how she got a job in Germany. Image: @melanin.inberlin

Source: TikTok

3 Other stories about short courses

In another article, Briefly News reported about a man who plugged South Africans with an affordable short course without having a formal education.

reported about a man who plugged South Africans with an affordable short course without having a formal education. A woman proudly showcased a short course she took, stating that she earned more than some degree holders.

In early February, a woman told people about a short course for Capitec clients, helping them to boost their career prospects.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News