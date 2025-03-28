A lady caused a massive buzz on social media with her take on married women, which left SA talking

The stunner listed her reasons why ladies should change their SIM card when they marry

The TikTok video went viral, and people reacted to the hun's thoughts as they flooded the comments

A woman in Johannesburg has caused a stir on social media after stating that women should change their SIM cards once they get married.

Woman lists reasons to change sim card after marriage

Her controversial opinions, which were shared under her TikTok handle @thesweetpeachfactory, have sparked a heated debate online, with many South Africans sharing their thoughts on the idea.

In a video that quickly went viral, the woman explained her reasoning for the unusual suggestion. She argued that changing one’s SIM card after marriage can be a way to establish new boundaries. @thesweetpeachfactory went on to say the following:

"Changing your sim card after you get married is mandatory. Why would you want all your exes, all the guys you should to flirt with, to have access to you now that you are somebody else's wife. It is disruptive," she said in the video.

She also stressed how one can not have their previous partners viewing their status, commenting with fire emojies and hearts emojies when they look good. @thesweetpeachfactory said women have no business staying in contact with their exes.

The woman explained how it can be done by saying:

"The quickest way to remedy this is once you know that this man is really serious about me. I'm about to get married. change that sim card. Deleting the numbers doesn't help because they can still reach out to you. Change your sim card, be completely inaccessible, and make sure that nobody can reach you except for the people who matter, the people who add value to your life and the people who will not compromise your marriage."

@thesweetpeachfactory went on to say that a lot of marriages are being compromised due to individuals keeping in touch with their exes.

"The only person who is allowed to flirt with you and have full access to you is your husband. The exes are an ex for a reason. Do not keep them around, do not keep in touch with them, and don't entertain them. Some of you are still thriving on your exes paying attention to you even though you are somebody else's wife."

The video prompted mixed reactions, with some people supporting the notion of a fresh start, while others questioned whether this was a necessary step in today’s digital age. Some felt that the practice could be seen as extreme or unnecessary, while others appreciated the focus on privacy and self-care.

Watch the video below:

South Africans weigh in

People in Mzansi headed to the comments section to express their thoughts on the lady's rant, saying:

Mpesu Lady said:

"My exs are blocked. I’m not changing my number."

Sine wrote:

"Yhooo! A SIM card is a huge change, guys. This phone number is connected to everything- bank related, job-related, everything I have ever applied for is linked to this number."

Piedpiper of Law expressed:

"They can't do that because they want back up plans."

Mokgadi Andronicca replied:

"No. life doesn't revolve around romantic relationships. You don't have to change, you just need to have boundaries."

Mbalenhle Nkosi added:

"Block darling. Just block. And this should happen way before marriage on any event."

Travel Effect commented:

"This message is for only women ready for marriage commitments, not those trying to taste the waters."

