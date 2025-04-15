One young lady's grandmother created a massive buzz on the internet with her daring advice to her granddaughter

The Mzansi gogo explained to her grandchild how she should behave with her partner's side chick, and people were stunned as they reacted

Briefly News takes a look at ways to deal with a partner's side chick — from maintaining self-respect to deciding whether to confront the issue head-on or walk away with dignity

A South African grandmother dishing out bold relationship advice to her granddaughter has gone viral, leaving Mzansi both stunned and amused.

A grandma's bold advice to her granddaughter about side chicks sparked a buzz in Mzansi. Image: @fab_phokie

Source: TikTok

Gogo gives bold advice on side chicks

The now-trending clip, shared on 14 April 2025 by TikTok user @fab_phokie — the granddaughter of the elderly woman shows the pair's interaction.

In the video, the Gogo is seen offering her granddaughter unfiltered guidance on how to carry herself if she finds out that her partner may have a side chick.

The grandmother explained to her grandchild how she should behave with a side chick by stating that she should "love her" man's side chick. The conversation, which was recorded and posted on social media, has sparked a lively debate across platforms, and the video has quickly gained traction, with many netizens expressing their reactions.

While some found Gogo’s advice shocking, others applauded her honesty and sense of humour, with one person commenting the following.

"I hope Koko believes in having 2 boyfriends as well because what we do on the left, we must do on the right."

Some online users raised concerns about the message being promoted, saying it encourages unhealthy relationship dynamics. Still, many acknowledged that the clip was shared in a light-hearted spirit.

Watch the funny video of the gogo and granddaughter below:

SA reacts to gogo's side chick advice

The online community reacted to the grandmother's advice about side chicks as they took to the comments section.

Lawrance777 said:

"That's why they live long... they never gave a F about men. problem ya banyana ba nou banyaka ho re rata. okarata bashimsne."

Macenas added:

"Trauma speaking."

TsoZazo replied:

"Gogo for president."

NomS@0710 shared:

"My gogo did this & they became best friends.gogo is now late & every now n then, I check on her bestfriend as she has no kids nor grandchildren."

Ways to deal with a side chick

Handling a partner's infidelity, particularly a "side chick" situation, is extremely painful and necessitates making difficult decisions and navigating complicated emotions. It's critical to keep your dignity intact during this trauma. Here are ways to deal with it.

Prioritising your self-respect and well-being:

Verywellmind suggests that one should acknowledge their feelings by allowing themselves to feel the anger, sadness, betrayal, and confusion. Don't suppress these emotions. Journaling, talking to a trusted friend or therapist can help process them.

Focus on Self-Care:

During this challenging period, prioritising your physical and mental health is super important, and according to Harvard Health, this includes eating well, getting enough sleep, exercising, and engaging in activities you enjoy. This reinforces your worth and helps you cope with stress.

Set boundaries:

Establishing clear boundaries with your partner, regardless of your ultimate decision, helps with the healing process. The Psychcentral site states that this might mean limiting contact, refusing to engage in arguments while feeling overwhelmed, or stating your need for space and time to process.

You can also choose to confront the situation, walk way and seek help from a professional or friends and family.

