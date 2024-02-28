A TikTok video shows an adorable little girl taking care of her grandfather with so much love and tenderness

The toddler used a comb to groom the man's beard and hair, making sure she straightened every strand was in place

People on the social media platform were fascinated by the bond and trust shown between the duo

A video of a little girl combing her grandfather's hair went viral. Image: @sbulelizipho

A little girl made sure her grandfather looked neat. She combed the man's hair while he was relaxing on the sofa.

Gentle grooming session

The elderly man seemed to have faith in the toddler. It was like he was chilling at the salon and trusting his barber to work her magic.

The wholesome video was posted on TikTok by @sbulelizipho. It lit up timelines with its feel-good vibes.

The tiny tot was so delicate that the grandfather could be seen dozing off during their bonding session.

Video grabs SA's attention

The video was a hit on TikTok. People love seeing how toddlers have their grandparents wrapped around their fingers. Within two days, the clip gathered over 379,000 views and 37,000 likes.

Watch the video below:

Netizens swoon over wholesome duo

Viewers are sharing how the clip put a smile on their faces. Some even shared stories about the kids in their families.

See some of the comments below:

@Sofasonke said:

"Ama game changer lawa, abathintwa."

@lieh posted:

"And my sister wants to move out with her kids, umama said the kids are not going anywhere."

@Thembi_012 mentioned:

"They always say that next thing, they say leave the child and get out my house."

@Nyiko_Manganyi wrote:

"They always turn our dads into a softest teddy bears these ones."

@sizwesotwili stated:

"Umkhulu is enjoying. I'm sure ubuthongo buya loader."

@50nnyma5il3la shared:

"My sister's son wakes my dad at 23:00 to play soccer. Nkuyu dlala bhoyo. ⚽️"

@NomaChule posted:

"My mom even bought him a laptop last year when he started doing CAT. She's planning on a car when he goes to varsity."

@Londy added:

"Mkhulu is enjoying every moment of it ke sana."

