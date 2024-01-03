A woman had the worst experience at the salon when she got the exact opposite hairstyle from the one she wanted

The lady said that despite seeing that she wasn't getting what she wanted, she was not the complaining type

The online users laughed at the hairstyle, saying that she should have spoken up

A TikTokker sat quietly despite noticing that she was not getting the hairstyle she asked for. Images/ @rori_senosi

Source: TikTok

A lady went to the salon with a clear vision of what she wanted to do with her hair.

However, she was one of the examples of people who got the exact opposite of what they asked for.

@rori_senosi took to her TikTok account to showcase what she wanted vs what she got.

See what the woman got vs what she wanted

In the video, the TikTokker could clearly see that the hair stylist was doing the opposite of what she had asked for.

Many TikTok users were confused about why she let the stylist continue with her hair, seeing that it was not the style she wanted.

@rori_senosi answered in another TikTok video, saying she does not like to complain. Further explaining, the woman who did her hair usually does other hairstyles well. She thought she would nail this one, but it was unfortunate.

See what TikTokkers had to say about the woman's experience

Commenting on the disaster hairstyle, TikTokkers said:

@Nozah commented:

"And you continued seeing she wasn’t doing what you wanted?"

@PhiwiGumz said:

"Kanjani manje!? Kodwa after the first two lines wahlala! And you are so beautiful that’s the only thing helping right now."

@Masego shared:

"I will also keep quiet bathong am scared to speak up."

@Gugu shared:

"Gurl same, you are me and I am you, last week of Dec egale ‍♀️."

@theCub031 said:

"Hairstylist was like ‘yeah I see what you want, but I ain’t doing that ’ ."

@Hlogi asked:

"why the silence when you see the direction she's taking with just 2 lines."

