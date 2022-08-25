An entertaining video of a talented toddler belting out his voice as he sings a gospel hymn has Saffas enthralled

The young boy is trending on social media after an online user uploaded a video of the singing with great passion

The footage has gained over 370K views on Facebook and Mzansi cannot stop raving about his performance

A video of a little boy singing his heart out along to a gospel tune has gone viral and won over the love of many netizens.

The footage was shared on Facebook by Lingomso Ka Hambanathi Mkhululi Wethu and shows the young lad holding a remote control as his microphone and singing in a loud yet sweet voice.

A little boy warmed the hearts of many Saffas after performing a gospel hymn with great passion. Image: Lingomso Ka Hambanathi Mkhululi/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The joyous boy continues to sing and dance as he asks his Saviour to walk with him and his loved ones as an unseen lady in the background sings along with him.

His energy speaks for itself and it is safe to say he has the makings of a talented performer.

The footage got many cyber citizens in uplifted spirits as they took to the comments to share sweet reactions and comments for the little maestro.

Check out the clip and some of the comments below:

Mpume Nkwanyana reacted:

“Wow what a blessing angel from God. God may bless, protect you, and SHINNING more LIGHT and LOVE upon you sweetheart.”

Mvanakazi Vocalist Mokoto wrote:

“Ndaqala ukumbona kule video was sent to me by my late mum she really loved him ❤️.”

Makwa Thobeka Mafuthana Dlamini commented:

“I started following Lingomso when seeing this video. Wahlabela umntfwana ngaphila. May the hand of the Lord cover you always son.”

Khumbuza Bhina Masanabo said:

“Ngempela hamba nathi mkhululi wethu, God bless you pastor of tomorrow .”

Zonke Sithole replied:

“When you train your kids in the way of God these are the fruit, blessed mom we salute you. May God protect him…nation is waiting.”

