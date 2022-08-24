The Stellenbosch University Choir gave people onboard a SAA flight a once-in-a-lifetime performance that has gone viral

SAA shared a video clip of the hair-raising moment on their official Facebook page, thanking the choir

The video left many bursting with pride, thanking the choir for highlighting the beauty of our beloved country

Stellenbosch University Choir were onboard a South African Airways flight when they broke out in song and had the entire plane come to a standstill in absolute awe. Many people recorded the moment and one clip has gone viral.

The Stellenbosch University Choir performed on a flight and has wowed the nation. Image: Facebook / FlySAA

Source: Facebook

If there is one thing in Mzansi that brings people together and reminds us all of the strength we possess when together, it is music. Stellenbosch University Choir gave a hair-raising performance that reminded many of the beauty of our country.

SAA took to their official Facebook page to share a clip of the amazing moment. The choir sang a remixed version of the South African national anthem and it was just wow!

“Stellenbosch University Choir on our flight to Cape Town. It was a pleasure having you onboard. We look forward to welcoming onboard soon. #THEONESWHOKNOW #FLYSAA”

Social media peeps take to the comment section with great pride

Many people took to the comment section to thank the Stellenbosch University Choir for such a beautiful performance. Moments like these restore faith in our beloved country, reminding many of the true beauty it holds.

Take a look at some of the lovely comments:

Pumla Ngesi said:

“What an experience for my daughter, thank you SAA for this video ”

Nonhlanhla Gazu said:

“Beautiful rainbow nation.”

Derek Raw said:

“This is awesome ❤️”

Monika Basson said:

“Goosebumps! ❤️”

“Unbelievable voice”: inspiring student wows SA with uplifting vocal performance

In related news, Briefly News reported that a beautiful school pupil has impressed South Africans with her confident rendition of Andra Day's classic, "Rise Up". It seems the student, named Shardenay Thompson was performing at her school's Junior Prize Giving and definitely had the crowd feeling pumped up.

Heading online, Kloof High School shared the clip on their Facebook page.

"What an extraordinary performance by Shardenay Thompson, in this morning's Junior Prizegiving. Well done Shardenay, you have made us proud," they captioned the heartfelt post.

