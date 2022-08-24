A beautiful and smart young lady has taken to social media to celebrate obtaining her degree from the University of the Western Cape (UWC)

Zezethu Gomoshe is currently studying towards her honours degree in finance and financial management services at the institution

The stunner’s post melted the hearts of Saffas, who keenly congratulated her on the awesome achievement

A gorgeous young woman residing in Cape Town is still over the moon after bagging her Bachelor of Commerce in Finance degree from the University of the Western Cape (UWC).

Zezethu Gomoshe is ready to achieve more dreams. Image: Zizipho Gift Gomoshe/Facebook and Zezethu Gomoshe/LinkedIn.

Taking to LinkedIn to post the fantastic news, the stunner said that it has always been her childhood dream to graduate, and she is excited to have crossed the finish line.

Zezethu Gomoshe is currently an entire honours student in finance and financial management at UWC.

The beaut also shared a cute snap from her graduation day, with her post reading:

“Nothing beats the feeling of achieving one of my childhood dreams.”

Social media users keenly expressed their pride about the aspirant financial advisor bagging her degree and wished the babe well in the post’s comment section.

Let’s look at some of the coolest reactions from peeps:

Michael O'Rourke said:

“Congratulations. May the dreams continue.”

Sabastan Mabenge is very impressed:

“Congratulations. Well done.”

Armien Klassen is wowed:

“Well done.”

Eon F is lost for words:

“Respect.”

The gorgeous woman was also honoured by a family member, Zizipho Gift Gomoshe, who keenly flaunted her success on Facebook, sharing fabulous, memorable pics from the day.

After all, graduations are very special, not just for the student concluding their academic journey, but also for their family members who stood by them through thick and thin.

