The 2022 Miss SA winner is still on cloud nine after being crowned as the beauty pageant’s winner on 13 August

Ndavi Nokeri took to LinkedIn to reflect on the eventful week she’s had, expressing how grateful she is to the Miss SA organisation

Social media peeps couldn't get over the pageant winner’s grace and beauty and rushed to the comment section to tell her how proud they were of her

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The newly minted Miss South Africa (Miss SA) winner still cannot get over the fantastic moment she was crowned as the pageant’s winner.

Miss SA, Ndavi Nokeri is settling in nicely to her new role. Image: ndavi.nokerii.

Source: Instagram

Limpopo-born Ndavi Nokeri was crowned on 13 August, with the stunner already inducted as a South African ambassador.

The 23-year-old is also settling in nicely in her new lavish apartment in Midrand, which she will live in for the duration of her reign, Briefly News wrote.

Speaking to The Saturday Star, the young lady, who is a daughter of two pastors, noted that her faith keeps her grounded and got her through many tough moments on the journey to becoming Miss SA.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Taking to Instagram, Ndavi excitedly posted about how incredible the journey has been thus far and thanked the Miss SA organisation for giving her a chance to live her dream:

“All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them. A dream come true. I can’t believe it’s already been a week since this life-changing moment.

“What an incredible week it has been. I am forever grateful to @official_misssa for this opportunity and so excited for this upcoming year.”

Online peeps were excited for the gorgeous lady and sent her lovely well-wishes in the comment section of her post.

Let’s look at some of the coolest reactions:

Liesllaurie said:

“So worthy.”

Lethabolejoy added:

“I can’t get over this moment.”

Chantellezhoux wrote:

“So proud of you.”

Miss SA pageant set to allow married ladies and moms to compete in the contest, follows Miss Universe example

In a related story, Briefly News also wrote about the Miss SA pageant allowing women who are married and have kids to participate in the contest from 2023.

The announcement was made at this year’s finale, which saw Limpopo-born Ndavi Nokeri winning the crown. The pageant made the announcement following Miss Universe recently, noting that moms and wives would be accommodated from next year.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News