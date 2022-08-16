The newly minted Miss South Africa (Miss SA) winner has moved into her new gorgeous home

Ndavi Nokeri will be staying in a beautiful high-rise apartment in Midrand at the Ellipse Waterfall

Commenting on an Instagram post shared by the Miss SA organisation, netizens sent warm messages to the 23-year-old

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ndavi Nokeri, who was crowned as the Miss South Africa (Miss SA) 2022 winner on Saturday, 13 August, has moved into her new lux digs.

Miss SA, Ndavi Nokeri has moved into her new lux apartment. Image: official_misssa/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

As the pageant’s winner, the 23-year-old hun will live in a stunning high-rise apartment at the Ellipse Waterfall in Midrand for the duration of her year-long reign.

According to Channel24, Ndavi was also inducted as a South African ambassador at the Union Buildings on Monday, 15 August. Wow, what a week she’s had!

The Miss SA organisation posted cute snaps of the beauty queen getting settled into her new home, with the caption reading:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Welcome to your new home @ndavi.nokerii. Our Miss South Africa steps into her luxurious three-bedroom penthouse at Ellipse Waterfall. Thank you, Tricolt and Attacq, for spoiling our Miss SA 2022 with the perfect home.”

Online peeps were in awe of the lovely new Miss SA and her beautiful apartment, leaving her lovely messages in the comment section of the post:

Nketlisebelebele said:

“Love it for her.”

Fabkaybe wrote:

“Congratulations, beautiful.”

Pageantcrownafrica reacted:

“All by herself. I'm so jealous.”

Sungukhosa is super proud:

“Is frame eight her family? Imagine the pride!”

Inamandla_gumede is wowed:

“What a breath of fresh air.”

Dandelion_nutee noted:

“Welcome to your castle, queen. But your attire though!”

Miss SA 2022 winner: Get to know Ndavi Nokeri, the beaut from Limpopo who stole the hearts of South Africans

In a related story, Briefly News also wrote about Ndavi Nokeri being crowned Miss South Africa (Miss SA) on Saturday, 13 August, at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria.

The 23-year-old beaut stole the hearts of South Africans very early in the contest and was awarded the People’s Vote when the top ten was announced in June. The lovely lady has walked off with R3 million in sponsorships, a brand-new lux vehicle she will use, and R1 million cash, among other prizes.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News