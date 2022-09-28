Miss South Africa (Miss SA) 2022, Ndavi Nokeri is looking more beautiful each day and has taken to the socials to post another classy look

The 23-year-old looked radiant posing in a pink dress and a pair of gorgeous heels to match the outfit

Online peeps expressed their delight at the pretty woman’s breathtaking look, complimenting the beauty queen in her post’s comment section

Miss South Africa (Miss SA) 2022, Ndavi Nokeri is undoubtedly a woman with plenty of class, grace and beauty.

Ndavi Nokeri is looking pretty in her pink dress. Image: ndavi.nokerii.

Source: Instagram

In a social media post, the lovely woman posed in a gorgeous, figure-hugging pink dress, with her stunning heels matching the look perfectly.

Briefly News previously wrote about the beauty queen commemorating the coming of spring with a fabulous new hairdo.

It seems the 23-year-old is all about embracing change and the fantastic Miss SA journey, and we totally love to see it.

Delighted peeps commented on Ndavi's latest post, telling her how beautiful she is and how proud they are to have her as the new Miss SA. How sweet!

Let’s take a look at what some peeps had to say:

nzumbu_cigwa said:

“Our Miss SA.”

lesegom_official loves the look:

“You are so effortlessly beautiful.”

tebo.mphahlele reacted:

“This colour on you, love it.”

Garotadoente wrote:

“Wow. You need to sport this look at Miss Universe. Please, you'll look amazing.”

mgcini_sibisi47 is amped:

“Oh, girl. Ndavi, our beautiful Miss SA, you are going to @missuniverse next year. Can't wait.”

madumelani_1 added:

“Like, what color doesn’t suit you?”

