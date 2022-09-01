Mzansi peeps are loving Miss SA winner, Ndavi Nokeri’s new hairdo and look, with the beaut celebrating the new month in style

While previously donning a high ponytail, the 23-year-old posted a few pics on Instagram in a lovely dress and faux locs

Her fresh new look had Insta peeps totally wowed, flooding her comment section with the kindest compliments

Miss SA 2022 winner, Ndavi Nokeri has decided to celebrate the new month and the coming of spring in a very special way, changing up her hair look.

Miss SA, Ndavi Nokeri is ready excited for spring. Image: ndavi.nokerii.

Source: Instagram

The Limpopo-born hun, who previously rocked a fabulous high ponytail, debuted her gorgeous faux locs, posting some pretty pics online wearing a beautiful blue dress and black heels to match.

The 23-year-old’s post read:

“Spring is a lovely reminder of how beautiful change can truly be.”

Insta peeps, who have been loving Ndavi since she was crowned on 13 August at the SunBet Arena, rushed to compliment her beauty in the comment section of her post.

Some peeps were even lost for words, quoting song lyrics instead.

Let’s peek at some of the coolest reactions from online folks:

naledi.dikotla is lost for words:

“Plays 'Favourite girl' by Justin Bieber.”

ntsakisii.m said:

“You’re absolutely stunning.”

urlander_janya wants Ndavi to bring the Miss Universe crown home:

“Miss Universe, is that you?”

Deonsfitness noted:

“Wow! You look dapper, Ndavi.”

salehahmed07 added:

“We, as your new fans know you are doing the best you can and being the best person you can be by doing the work you love. Always be special and never change, as that makes you unique.”

only_dineo noted:

“Spring has sprung.”

Miss SA pageant set to allow married ladies and moms to compete in contest, follows Miss Universe example

In another story, Briefly News also wrote about the Miss SA pageant deciding to allow women who are married and those who have kids to participate in the pageant from 2023.

The announcement was made at this year’s finale, which saw Ndavi Nokeri taking home the crown. The pageant made the announcement following Miss Universe recently, noting that moms and wives would be accommodated from 2023.

