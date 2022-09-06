The gorgeous Ndavi Nokeri is all about embracing change and living life to the fullest, posting two cute snaps with a new hairdo in her lux apartment on Instagram

Since winning Miss SA, the Limpopo-born woman has been melting hearts, with Mzansi peeps totally loving the beauty queen

The 23-year-old’s post received so much love from Insta peeps, who adored her stylish look and vibe

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The stunning Miss South Africa (Miss SA) continues to mesmerise online peeps and recently posted about the importance of embracing change.

Ndavi Nokeri is totally rocking the new hairdo. Image: ndavi.nokerii.

Source: Instagram

Ndavi Nokeri’s life has certainly been full of change recently, with the Limpopo-born beauty queen winning Miss SA, becoming a brand ambassador for South Africa and moving into a lux apartment at the Ellipse Waterfall, to name a few.

The 23-year-old’s life has been turned on its head, and she seems to be enjoying every second of her amazing new journey.

Briefly News previously wrote about the gorgeous woman changing up her hairdo to celebrate spring, rocking pretty faux locs.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In her recent social media post about change, Ndavi wrote:

“When things change inside of you, things change around you.”

Instagram peeps loved the pretty lady’s post and flooded her comment section with the kindest compliments.

Let’s take a peek at what some folks had to say:

Orlando_nino_shawn_green is super wowed:

“Wow, very beautiful.”

Risimatimusa reacted:

“You are the definition of beauty.”

Aphiwe.xinwa loves her new hairstyle:

“Ahhh, this hair. Absolutely beautiful.”

Nella_ndou sang:

“Isn’t she lovely? Isn’t she wonderful? Isn’t she precious? Stunning.”

Kwandalloyd added:

“Let’s get ready for Miss Universe. You are bringing that crown home. I wish to see you with long hair and a whole 360 wig. You are beautiful.”

Miss SA: From Ndavi Nokeri to Zozibini Tunzi, looking back at the beauties who have rocked the ‘uBuhle’ crown

In another story, Briefly News wrote about the Miss SA 'uBuhle' crown and the lovely beauty queens who wore the headpiece.

From Zozibini Tunzi, to Ndavi Nokeri, these women have had noble causes that they fought for, both prior to and during their reigns. Other crowns preceded uBuhle, with five beauty queens donning the stunning headpiece thus far.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News