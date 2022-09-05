One determined babe is super thrilled about landing herself a stylish new home, sharing her excitement on social media

Siyamthanda Mgijima looked amped in the video posted on Instagram, showing off her beautiful place

Many Insta peeps expressed how proud they were of the perseverant young lady who clearly grinds hard to make things happen for herself

A go-getter young lady is super amped about landing herself a beautiful place to call her own, showing off the lovely home on social media.

Siyamthanda Mgijima is excited to have obtained a lovely home of her own. Image: Siyamthanda Mgijima.

Source: Instagram

Instagram user, Siyamthanda Mgijima, still in her work attire, gave online users a tour of her new crib in a short clip, and smiled from ear to ear because of the fantastic personal win.

The hun clearly grinds hard for her daily bread, and it’s not surprising that she would be incredibly stoked about the achievement. She also thanked God for granting her the blessing.

Along with the clip, Siyamthanda Mgijima’s post read:

“When the time is right, I, the Lord, will make it happen! #New beginnings. #happygirlsworldwide.”

The happy young woman’s post was flooded with kind messages, with the word ‘congratulations’ repeatedly appearing as online peeps expressed how impressed they were with her massive feat.

Let’s peek at what some folks had to say:

annettecleo__ hopes Siyamthanda and her home will be continually blessed:

“Congratulations, babes! May the faithful Almighty God continue to saturate your home beyond what you've ever imagined. Peace. Love. Growth.”

Nomayeki is proud:

“Well done, sis.”

_mbarlz is stoked for the stunner:

“Big congratulations, sis.”

Phindilenyamazan exclaimed:

“Congratulations, sis.”

