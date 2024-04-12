A proud woman bought a new vehicle and went to show it off to her happy mother

The young lady named her car, Lesedi, she thanked God for making the achievement possible

The online community reacted to the accomplishment, with many showering her with congratulatory messages

A woman showed her mother her new vehicle. Images: @dee_matsoha

Source: Instagram

A woman posted a cute TikTok video of her mother's reaction after seeing her new car.

In the clip uploaded by @just.dee_sa, she is in a parking lot with her friend in the new car. Her mother, presumably just from shopping, was walking with her friend, minding their business.

The TikTokker's friend called them to the car as they were about to pass. The mom was visibly happy when she saw that her daughter was in the driver's seat.

The woman exited the car to embrace her mom in a cute moment. In the caption, she thanked God for the achievement.

"Mom met Lesedi♥️ Isaiah 60:22 When the time is right, I, the Lord, will make it happen.♥️God Did!!"

Woman shows mom new ride

Watch the heartwarming TikTok video below:

In another video, the woman is seen fetching her white Hyundai, which she named Lesedi, at a car dealership. As she celebrated the achievement at the dealership, cars inside hooted in celebration of the moment.

Woman fetches new car at the dealership

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers celebrated with the woman

Online users flocked to her comment section, with many showering her with congratulatory messages.

@Thaima-la-Boboski celebrated:

"Not me waiting for the baby in blue blanket yerrr, Congrats lala."

@Mthobisi CELE felt inspired:

"Lemme go study I owe my mom and gran this feeling ❤️❤️Qhubekani niposte your achievements, we are inspired. Congratulations on your new baby ."

@Clementine encouraged:

"We making them proud ladies….lets keep winning ."

@Busi Madi complimented:

"This is so beautiful ♥️♥️."

Lady buys car and drives home to show mom

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who bought a new car and went home to show her mother.

In the clip uploaded by @makaimmy, the lady can be seen driving her new whip to her home to show her mommy. Her brother accompanied her. He was driving his car in front of hers. As they stop, the mother can be seen beaming excitedly, ululating at her daughter's achievement.

