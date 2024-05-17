A local woman took to TikTok to share with the rest of South Africa what she had found at Ackermans Woman

In the video, the lady shows a few stylish cardigans, skirts and a variety of shoes she saw in the store

While some loved the clothes seen in the video, others complained about the comfort and fit of the shoes

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A lady plugged South African shoppers with stylish clothing from Ackermans. Images: @the_ultimate_plug / TikTok, Westend61 / Getty Images

Source: UGC

Being pointed toward fashionable garments at an affordable price is always a plus.

In a recent video uploaded on TikTok by the account @the_ultimate_plug, a lady plugged Mzansi netizens with chic clothing items from Ackermans Woman.

With stores in parts of major South African cities such as Cape Town, Durban, Polokwane, Johannesburg and Pretoria, the lady showed what Ackermans had to offer.

The clothing items from the local store included a matching woollen skirt and cardigan and stylish heels, boots, and loafers in various colours.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

South African online users react to the Ackermans Woman plug

Although not many people commented on the plug, more than 140,000 social media users watched the video. Below are some of the comments that TikTokkers shared.

Loving what they saw and possibly referring to the matching skirt and cardigan, @trishgrobler1994 said:

"Those sets are incredible."

@ayoh_d commented on one of the styles of shoes shown in the clip:

"Those silver loafers are the most uncomfortable thing I've ever put on my feet. It's giving Steve Madden pain."

Also sharing their experience with the shoes sold at the store, @mrskatz26 asked:

"Am I the only one who struggles to fit into Ackermans shoes?"

Woman plugs Mzansi with PEP Home blanket

In April, Briefly News reported about a woman who took to social media to share an affordable item she bought.

In the TikTok video shared by @noluthandozuma, one can see a stunning white fleece blanket she purchased at PEP Home. She shared in her caption that she did not find any mirrors but loved her cute little blanket.

The video of the lady went viral, and people couldn't help but agree that PEP is a treasure.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News