The drama on e.tv’s House of Zwide is taking a fashionable twist this February. Dorothy and Molefe are accused of a crime committed by Isaac. They were at the Zwide mansion having fun when the robbery was carried out. How can they prove their innocence without revealing the truth about their relationship? Go through the House of Zwide teasers for more on the upcoming drama.

House of Zwide revolves around Ona, a young girl fascinated by fashion. She gets an internship at the House of Zwide to chase her dreams, unaware that deep secrets from her past are buried in the fashion company. She later discovers that the company’s owner is her dad and the man she thought was her father is her mother’s killer. Her adventures in the House of Zwide February episodes get more fascinating, especially her relationship with Soka.

House of Zwide teasers for February 2022

If you have been following House of Zwide on e.tv, then you know that it is currently one of the most entertaining local television shows. What awaits in the upcoming February episodes? Here are all the House of Zwide teasers on the drama to expect.

1st February 2022, Tuesday: Episode 142

Isaac gets ready for the heist while a different set of uninvited guests beat him to the house. Laz sees Zwide’s holiday as an opportunity to loosen up while Ona’s parents try to come to terms with this new aspect of parenting.

2nd February 2022: Wednesday: Episode 143

Dorothy and Molefe’s are having a great time at the Zwide household, but it is cut short when Isaac forces his way into the mansion. Laz, Nina’s friend from the past, is in town and she is shocked when she finds out about a life-changing proposal. Dorothy and Molefe agree that they will deny their presence at the Zwide household. Elsewhere, Soka informs Ona that he will only have an intimate relationship with her when she is ready.

3rd February 2022, Thursday: Episode 144

Dorothy is accused of being the mastermind in the robbery at the Zwide household, while Isaac pays off a shrewd Jonas. Elsewhere, Lazarus is given a huge proposal to quit the house of Zwide. Is she ready to go?

4th February 2022, Friday: Episode 145

Laz makes Funani aware of her decision to quit the House of Zwide while Molef and Dorothy are taken into police custody. Meanwhile, Ona finds out shocking details regarding Soka. Will it affect their relationship?

7th February 2022, Monday: Episode 146

Funani is ready to do anything to achieve justice without mercy regardless of the questions asked by everyone. A concerned Nomsa is having a hard time accepting the fate of Molefe. Meanwhile, Laz resolves to choose her loyalties over anything else.

8th February 2022, Tuesday: Episode 147

Isaac and Faith’s efforts to ensure the charges brought against Molefe and Dorothy are dropped fail to work. Meanwhile, Funani struggles to accept the likely departure of Lazarus from the House of Zwide while Nomsa finds out about Dorothy and Molefe’s affair.

9th February 2022, Wednesday: Episode 148

Nomsa is distressed after finding out why Molefe was taken into police custody, while Rea is frightened when Funani says no to dropping the case. Isaac acts shrewdly to ensure the stolen properties are taken from Jonas while Laz receives a proposal from Faith.

10th February 2022, Thursday: Episode 149

Funani makes things right again. Meanwhile, Molefe is given a warm welcome, but the hard part is encountering Nomsa, knowing she already knows the truth. Nina speaks the truth without fabricating anything but the decision has to be made by Lazarus. Later, Isaac conceals evidence that might incriminate him while Molefe confronts his deceit.

11th February 2022, Friday: Episode 150

Isaac is confident that everything is fine, unaware that his secret is about to come to light. Meanwhile, Lazarus discovers that the time has come to deliver while Molefe has no choice but to reveal the whole truth. Will his relationship with Nomsa survive?

14th February 2022, Monday: Episode 151

Molefe starts looking into his suspicions while Soka is actively planning for the upcoming Valentine’s Day. Lazarus is begging to question her capabilities.

15th February 2022, Tuesday: Episode 152

Nomsa and Dorothy discover that they have more similarities than they initially thought, but Molefe is not happy about it. Molefe reveals what exactly happened during the break-in at the Zwide mansion. Laz turns to alcohol as an inspiration as she has a difficult time trying to come up with a winning idea.

16th February 2022, Wednesday: Episode 153

Molefe overhears a big secret. Later, Isaac assures him about knowing the entire truth. Meanwhile, Lazarus and Soka are looking for a way to fabricate their white lies before things get out of control.

17th February 2022, Thursday: Episode 154

A hopeless Isaac has no choice but to reveal everything to Molefe regarding how he ended up with Ona. Nkosi and Shoka remember that romance they had and threw away while Lazarus gets unanticipated assistance for her pitch from Nambitha.

18th February 2022, Friday: Episode 155

Isaac’s big secret is about to be exposed as Molefe asks him to come clean to Rea. Meanwhile, Laz is happy and celebrating without involving Nambitha.

21st February 2022, Monday: Episode 156

Isaac feels relieved when Molefe accepts not to reveal his secret. Nkosi’s plan to get Shoki back is destroyed by Nomsa’s revelation. Elsewhere, Lazarus and Nina go for a night out, but the situation becomes nasty when there is a brutal attack.

22nd February 2022, Tuesday: Episode 157

Laz surprises everyone with her might when she manages to defeat the person who had attacked Nina. Faith is doing all she can to get the house of Zwide to design for the upcoming Miss Africa beauty contest. The House of Zwide’s competitor is likely to land a huge deal instead of HOZ when Funani remains adamant about not working with an old enemy.

23rd February 2022, Wednesday: Episode 158

Laz tries to handle the aftermath of the attack that was launched against Nina while Nkosi resolves to follow only one fish in the ocean. Meanwhile, Faith is trying to get the whale, but she needs a good bridge.

24th February 2022, Thursday: Episode 159

Faith is determined to ensure that Nikiwe and Funani collaborate as she sets her plan in motion. Meanwhile, Nkosi’s big plan to regain Shoki’s trust fail terribly while Lazarus is comforted by a caring Pearl.

25th February 2022, Friday: Episode 160

Funani and Nikiwe have dinner together, but things do not unfold as expected when the two have a heated argument and vow never to collaborate again. Their disagreement causes fallout between Funani and Faith. Soka is ready to have a date with Ona after a financial break. Meanwhile, the interns do not want anyone to find out that they are working on Laz’s line.

28th February 2022, Monday: Episode 161

Shoki decides to test her new friendship with Nkosi after Nomsa advises her to give it a try. Zanele decides to break the law with unintentional consequences as she seeks justice. Meanwhile, Funani is ignited when Nikiwe decides to sign Alex Khadze as the best designer.

What happens to the House of Zwide cast?

February episodes of House of Zwide on e.tv are full of unanticipated revelations, and the drama at the fashion house is far from over. Here is a look at what happens to some of the characters from the House of Zwide television series.

Isaac

He gets ready to break into the Zwide mansion, although certain uninvited guests, who turn out to be Dorothy and Molefe, reach the house first. After the heist, he tries to get the charges against the duo dropped but fails. He also carefully clears any evidence that can link him to the heist. Later, Molefe overhears a big secret that Isaac has been keeping. Can Isaac trust him not to reveal his secrets?

Molefe and Dorothy

He and Dorothy’s fun at the Zwide mansion is cut short when Isaac break in to steal. They are later arrested for the robbery, and Dorothy is singled out as the main suspect. The secret about their relationship is also out in the open. What will Nomsa do when she finds out about Molefe and Dorothy’s affair?

From the House of Zwide teasers, February 2022 episodes have fascinating twists that you do not want to miss. Keep your family entertained the entire month with one of South Africa’s most entertaining local shows. Tune in to e.tv from Mondays to Fridays at 7.00 p.m.

