House of Zwide is a thrilling soap opera that recently started airing on our screens. It features a new bunch of talented South Africans who bring out the show's plot through their personalities. The soapie is a few episodes in, but the drama is so exhilarating that it will leave you wishing for more. Meanwhile, these House of Zwide teasers for July 2021 highlight the plot's snippets.

House of Zwide, the new thrilling show on e.tv. Photo: @YOUFM 898

Source: Facebook

House of Zwide storyline features the life of a young woman, Ona. She is a talented young woman from the township who relocates to Rosebank to pursue her passion for fashion design. She lands an internship opportunity at the prestigious House of Zwide fashion house. Apart from the possibility of altering her future, she discovers she is the daughter of the fashion house owner. However, her supposed father stole her as a baby! House of Zwide teasers for July 2021 give an account of her dilemma.

House of Zwide teasers for July 2021

As House of Zwide episodes unfold, Ona is in a dire situation. She is faced with the difficult decision to either seek revenge or grow her career and become a star in the industry. Nonetheless, she faces opposition from the people who know her past.

Episode 1 - Monday, 19th of July 2021

Ona takes risks to achieve her goals, and it involves sneaking into a warehouse to steal fabric. However, the escapade spirals into a crisis when she realizes she stole from the wrong person.

Episode 2 - Tuesday, 20th of July 2021

Isaac warns Ona against going back to the House of Zwide, although Ona insists on achieving her dream. Faith unexpectedly shows up at the House of Zwide to talk to Isaac about his sudden resurfacing, and Funani lets his son in on intricate details about his ambitions.

Meet the dramatic House of Zwide cast members. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 3 - Wednesday, 21st of July 2021

Funani is determined to build her empire, and her curiosity makes her discover sensitive secrets about Faith's family. Isaac makes it known he is a no go zone, and later, Funani confronts Faith and insists on knowing the truth.

Episode 4 - Thursday, 22nd of July 2021

Funani reminds his son to keep his secrets as he gets ready for the fashion show, and Faith confirms her fears about Ona. Rambo unexpectedly shows up and makes Isaac worry about his safety.

Episode 5 - Friday, 23rd of July 2021

It is the day of the fashion show, and Funani anxiously waits to unveil his new line. Ona's dream to become a popular design takes a turn for the worst when Funani realizes she stole his fabric. Meanwhile, Isaac proves he is no go zone by the way he handles Rambo.

Episode 6 - Monday, 26th of July 2021

The House of Zidwe fashion show becomes Ona's nightmare, although Isaac takes advantage of his friendship with Faith to help her. Ona remains loyal to her friends as Nomsa looks out for the first position.

Episode 7 - Tuesday, 27th of July 2021

Faith and Isaac insist on helping Ona; therefore, sparks fly between them. Ona swears never to compete in the House of Zidwe fashion show, and when Zanele gets her family's approval, she takes things to the extreme.

Episode 8 - Wednesday, 28th of July 2021

Zanele realizes how difficult it is to lie and contemplates coming out clean. Nkosi attempts to stop his father from making a grievous mistake, and Molefe wishes to free his life, but he is tied to the Molapo household.

House of Zwide July 2021 teasers. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 9 - Thursday, 29th of July 2021

Before Ona puts the final nail on the coffin about her fashion career, she realizes someone stole her designs and decides to investigate the matter. Zanele gambles with speaking her truth, and Faith is unimpressed to learn that Funani threw her under the bus.

Episode 10 - Friday, 30th of July 2021

An unforeseen person offers to help Ona battle against the House of Zwide, and Zanele finally gets the approval she has been seeking. Nkosi and Faith gang up to protect Funani.

Ona

Ona is a less privileged child who grows up in the township. She does not know much about what caused her mother's death. However, Ona goes beyond her past and chases her dream to become a fashion designer.

Ona creates a daunting impression at the House of Zwide fashion when she steals Funani's fabric. She gets so humiliates that she contemplates quitting the competition. However, Ona learns that someone stole her designs and decides to give the issue a second thought. Will she change her mind about leaving?

Isaac

Isaac insists on being a feared man. Therefore, she deals with Rambo ruthlessly. When Ona gets humiliates at the fashion show, he tries to get close to her by offering help. Why is he interested in being in her life? Does he know something about her past?

House of Zwide teasers for July 2021 prove how dramatic the soap opera is. You cannot miss out on this beautiful storyline. Ensure to tune in to e.tv from Mondays to Fridays at 19h00.

READ ALSO: The Kubekas: Who are your characters in the new Scandal! family?

Briefly.co.za published fascinating details about the Kubekas. The family is joining e.tv's Scandal! Why are fans thrilled about their debut?

The Kubekas are a dramatic family whose business operations unveil different sides of their personalities. As they run the functions of the family business, they get caught up in dramatic experiences. Check out the details for more on their roles in Scandal!

Source: Briefly.co.za