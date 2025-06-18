South African fan-favourite reality TV star Sweet Guluva recently announced that he will be venturing into music

The Big Brother Mzansi winner mentioned that it has always been his dream to sing and make music

The star also said that he is working on releasing some dope music for his fans and that he can't wait for fans to hear it

Sweet Guluva is set to drop new music. Image: @sweet_guluva

Source: Instagram

Halala! Things are looking up for the Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edition winner, Sweet Guluva, as he is now on a serious winning streak.

According to Daily Sun, the 22-year-old reality TV star who was spotted partying with DJ Zinhle, announced that he has now ventured into the music industry.

The influencer, whose real name is Akhonamathemba Mbele-Zwane, mentioned that he has been busy cooking up some music and that now he was living his dream of wanting to be an artist.

He said:

"People don't realise this, but before I even kicked the soccer ball or got into reality TV, my dream was to become a singer. It's a privilege to see that dream is finally coming true. From here on, I know I can reach great heights."

He further shared that this was only the beginning of his exciting career and can't wait for his fans to hear what he has been cooking up.

"There's a lot of music coming up and I don't want to say much, but what I can promise you is that it is going to be worth all the wait," he said.

Sweet Guluva has hoped to use his platform not only for entertainment but to inspire young people who come from small towns but have big dreams.

Sweet Guluva has ventured into music. Image: Supplied

Source: Instagram

Sweet Guluva on dating a coloured woman

Meanwhile, talking about his new music venture, Sweet Guluva was previously asked about his stance on dating a coloured girl on L-Tido's podcast. The host gave him some unsolicited advice, saying coloured women love hard.

"We are genuine, and everybody knew how she was. As the days went by, we went from chats as housemates, and then there was a buildup until something started to happen. If you have a connection with someone and they ai, then it’s painful.”

Look at L-tido's advice below:

“Coloured girls love hard, and it is genuine. It’s not about superficial things because when she loves you, she loves you. You have to give them love for that. But breaking up with a coloured girl is like leaving a gang, you don’t just leave when you want to. She will call you a hundred times and pull up at your house if you do not answer your calls. What I like about your dynamic is that it feels like it is genuine and organic.”

Guluva and Ashley met in the house, and they hit it off instantly. They became household names when people started calling them couple goals. Guluva has been asked questions about whether he plans on paying lobola or not. Curious fans during the press conference wanted to know if he planned on marrying her, and he gave a rather hilarious response.

Sweet Guluva gets some relationship advice

