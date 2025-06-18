DJ Zinhle is gearing up for the next edition of the Zee Nation Fest and promises an unforgettable show

The DJ partied up a storm with Big Brother Mzansi winner, Sweet Guluva, to promote the event and their new song

Mzansi is loving the DJ Zinhle and Sweet Guluva combo, and couldn't get enough of their vibe

DJ Zinhle and Sweet Guluva are gearing up for the Zee Nation Fest. Images: djzinhle, sweet_guluva

DJ Zinhle's upcoming Zee Nation Fest promises to be spectacular, and she's bringing in the big guns this time around.

DJ Zinhle parties with Sweet Guluva

Just a few months ahead of the highly anticipated Zee Nation Fest, DJ Zinhle has been hard at work promoting the event and having loads of fun while doing it.

The Sorry hitmaker was spotted at a gig performing alongside Big Brother Mzansi winner, Sweet Guluva, who took over the mic as Zinhle's hype man.

DJ Zinhle and Sweet Guluva teamed up for a Zee Nation Fest activation party. Image: djzinhle

The pair crossed paths right after Sweet Guluva emerged victorious in the competition, and even collaborated on a song named after him.

Before that, Briefly News shared a clip from the DJ speaking about her fans' constant pleas to vote for Sweet Guluva in the contest, and it looks like they got more than they bargained for.

Zinhle shared a video from their set on her Twitter (X) page on 17 June 2025, and gave fans a lively performance complete with dance moves and some fire tunes. She captioned it:

"Road to Zee Nation Fest."

Here's what Mzansi said about DJ Zinhle and Sweet Guluva's performance

Fans are losing their minds at the Sweet Guluva and DJ Zinhle combo:

Xolilesimelane1 showed love to DJ Zinhle:

"Thank you, bestie, for featuring us! Let's go, ma SweetGs!"

exyHlohlwane was excited:

"Bathathe, Sweet Guluva no Bestie weCountry!! Road to Zeenation Fest! Asambe!"

Mzansi is loving DJ Zinhle and Sweet Guluva's vibe. Image: djzinhle

SneDlax2 hyped up the duo:

"Let's go, bestie no Sweet Guluva!"

Mbili97 praised DJ Zinhle:

"I love everything about this! Bestie, you are the coolest! Not only that, but you are loved as well."

ulivethenlearn added:

"The hottest duo in Africa doing what they do best!"

Oskido shows love to DJ Zinhle

None of this would be possible without the love and support DJ Zinhle has received from her supporters and loved ones.

Her mentor, Oskido, recently sang her praises for her growing success in the entertainment industry, from being a DJ to building businesses and collaborating with some of the world's most sought-after brands:

"From mentorship to mastery, @djzinhle pulled up now one of the biggest brands in the game. Let the Izitha talk, we’re still building."

This wouldn't be the first time Oskido showed love to DJ Zinhle, as he knows to give credit where it's due.

Briefly News shared another time where the Kalawa Jazmee co-founder thanked Zinhle for supporting his lifestyle festival through encouragement and collaboration:

"Big thanks to the incredible @DjZinhle for your ideas and encouragement that made Oskido’s Big Day Out Festival a success. Your support means the world! #Gratitude #Teamwork."

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz celebrate Youth Day

In more DJ Zinhle updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to her and Murdah Bongz' Youth Day celebrations.

The couple previewed new songs said to be from Zinhle's upcoming album, and had fans losing their minds in the comments sections.

