Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edition is in its final week and fans are going all out to support their favourite remaining housemates

Sweet Guluva's fans have taken over social media, flooding comment sections with calls for others to vote for him

Award-winning producer DJ Zinhle has shared her thoughts on Sweet Guluva's supporters sparking hilarious reactions

DJ Zinhle has shared her thoughts on Sweet Guluva's campaign.

Hebanna! As Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 heads into the final week, fans of the remaining housemates are going all out to ensure their favourites walk away with the coveted R2 million cash prize. Sweet Guluva’s fans have taken over the comments section on social media platforms so much so that veteran entertainer Somizi Mhlongo voiced his concerns over their behaviour.

DJ Zinhle reacts to the Sweet Guluva craze

Now, DJ Zinhle has entered the chat and weighed in on the Sweet Guluva craze. In a video shared on her official TikTok account, the Umlilo hitmaker could not contain her laughter as she joked about the comments Sweet Guluva’s fanbase has been leaving under viral social media posts.

The award-winning DJ hilariously predicted that Sweet Guluva’s fans would take over the comments section under her video encouraging other TikTok users to vote for him.

“Bestie, have you voted for Sweet Guluva? Sazesa votela Sweet Guluva. Every video, every comment you guys are just like Sweet Guluva, vote for Sweet Guluva. Hi sweetie have you heard about Sweet Guluva? On the videos that are trending uthi, ‘Find a reason to vote for Sweet Guluva.’, uthi, ‘Reason did well please don’t forget to vote for Sweet Guluva'. Even under this video there are gonna be people commenting, 'vote for Sweet Guluva'.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to DJ Zinhle's take on the Sweet Guluva craze

Under the TikTok video shared by DJ Zinhle, Sweet Guluva’s fans predictably encouraged others to vote for Sweet Guluva. Some shared how Sweet Guluva’s fans are spamming international and local celebrities’ posts. Some pointed out that DJ Zinhle was indirectly promoting Sweet Guluva. Here are some of the comments:

Dube Fenyang said:

“Hayi someone commented on Beyonce's video to vote for sweet Guluva😂😭”

Sande.M commented:

“Bra it's everywhere. Naledie just bought furniture bathe, "Congratulations please vote for Sweet Guluva" haybo abeva sana😂😂😂😂”

Assumingly Def! highlighted:

“Not Zinhle indirectly promoting Sweet Guluva🥰”

Oratile Moshoette responded:

“Someone commented on a doctor's post and said that the doctor should tell all the patients to vote for Sweet Guluva. Imagine the doctor saying after every pill you take vote for Sweet Guluva.”

Casandra argued:

“But it's not a bad thing people are campaigning for their fave. It's why we like Nigeria they support their faves without laughing at people. To be where you are you were also supported😏”

DJ Zinhle has sparked a discussion after sharing her thoughts on Sweet Guluva.

