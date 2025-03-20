South African media personality Somizi Mhlongo recently slammed Sweet Guluva's fans

This was after the star realised that Big Brother Mzansi's housemate's fans had been spamming his comment section, forcing him to vote

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Somizi's video slamming Sweet Guluva's fans

Somizi Mhlongo slammed Sweet Guluva's fans.

Source: Instagram

Bathong! Even Somizi Mhlongo is tired of this whole Sweet Guluva campaign. The South African flamboyant media personality Somgaga recently slammed the Big Brother Mzansi star's fans on social media.

The news and gossip page MDNews posted the clip of Mhlongo slamming Sweet Guluva's fans for always spamming his comment section and forcing him to vote for the housemate even though he has stated that he doesn't watch Big Brother Mzansi.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Somizi slamming Sweet Guluva's fans

Many netizens' reactions to Somizi slamming Sweet Guluva's fans flooded the comment section. Here's what they had to say:

@Kingsley_the1st commented:

"Just like some of us are tired of hearing him complain…We are enough."

@moroaswi19316 replied:

"Somizi is right Nate is gonna win watch, it will be funny."

@Hloni12090608 said:

"Somizi can be funny sometimes yazi😂😭uqinisile kodwa sesanele yooh."

@MkwanaziTK wrote:

"We really don't care what his saying and SG's name will not be ruined just because his annoyed, we are working here asidlali, he must switch off his comments and stop annoying us sibusy kabi thina."

@khaya_ndlovu responded:

"But honestly I don't watch Big brother and someone came onto my comments and said please vote Sweet Guluva, I quickly logged on to the DSTV app and checked who the other contestants were to vote anyone other than him cause I was pissed."

Somizi Mhlongo said Sweet Guluva's fans are limiting his chances of winning.

Source: Instagram

Jojo lies about her interaction with Sweet Guluva

While some Big Brother Mzansi viewers have been rooting for Sweet Guluva to move on from Ashley Ogle, others have been left concerned by Jojo’s obsession with him.

A video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user Zinhle Ntuli shows Jojo lying through her teeth about an earlier interaction with Sweet Guluva. She gave the impression that Sweet Guluva had the hots for her.

A second video shared by the same social media user contradicts her version of events and shows that Sweet Guluva only asked her for ice cream.

Three times Ashley Ogle and Sweet Guluva made headlines

Sweet Guluva sends Ashley a sweet message

Sweet Guluva lives up to his name when it comes to being sweet. The reality TV star who was heartbroken when the love of his life left the house left Mzansi emotional when he shared a heartfelt Valentine's Day message for Ashley.

Sweet Guluva and Ashley reaffirm their love for each other

You all know South Africans love a beautiful love story. Fans have been shipping Sweet Guluva and Ashley's relationship since their time in the house. Many went crazy when the stars reaffirmed their love for each other in a sweet video.

Ashley Ogle addresses pregnancy rumours

Ashely also answered Mzansi's burning questions following the reports that she left the show because she was pregnant. The star made it clear that she was not pregnant because she did not sleep with Sweet Guluva while in the Big Brother Mzansi house.

Ashley Ogle bags her first gig

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Big Brother Mzansi viewers are over the moon after former housemate, Ashley Ogle, announced that she had bagged her first gig after being evicted. The former Season 5 contestant was the eighth person to be evicted from the house.

While she didn’t win the Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 cash prize, Ashley Ogle is winning in life. Taking to her verified X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday 24 February, the former contestant announced the great news to her fans.

