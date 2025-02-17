Big Brother Mzansi stars Sweet Guluva and Ashley Ogle confirmed their love will continue despite Ashley’s recent eviction

Valentine’s Day message from Sweet Guluva and their joint video on X reassured fans that their relationship is real

Social media reactions were filled with excitement, with fans comparing them to past housemates like Gashwin Mthombeni and Thato Immaculate Mokoena, who got married

Love is in the air for Big Brother Mzansi stars Sweet Guluva and Ashley Ogle. Although Ashley was recently evicted from the show, the stars have promised to keep the fire of their love burning.

Ashely and Sweet Guluva's love continues to burn

Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 is creating sweet couples that fans are already gushing about. From KayB and Savage surprising fans with their saucy video on Valentine's Day to evicted housemate Ashley Ogle and Sweet Guluva promising to continue loving each other. The couple has been serving couple goals, with Sweet Guluva leaving fans in their feels with his special message on Valentine's Day.

Speaking in a video shared on X by @yaa_darkwa, both Ashley and Sweet Guluva revealed that their love for each other was real, and they want to continue loving each other outside the house. The caption read:

"They both didn’t stutter 😍😍😍 My highlight was the crowd. Love them ❤KEYWORD : DEFINITELY 💯 "

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Ashley and Sweet Guluva's affirmation of love

Social media users loved seeing their favourite stars professing their love for each other. Many also hoped the star's affair would lead to marriage like other former Big Brother Mzansi housemates who got married like Gashwin Mthombeni and Thato Immaculate Mokoena.

@Makwena_Vee said:

"I keep on repeating this video to see the housemates' reaction when viewers screamed for Sweet Guluva😂 they now feel the heat."

@letta1960 commented:

"Jojo nodded her head hearing Guluva not hesitant in answering straight forward definitely on the other side Ashley said definitely. It's was like I do I do."

@Theodor23188671 wrote:

"It’s how he wasn’t even moved by the fact that ladies in the house want him. Showed no interest to the news with no emotion on site. Love it for him ke sana 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

@mercygetrudeph1 commented:

"Sweet Guluva and Ashleyogle made my night, their love confirmation is what will make haters choke. We choose Sweet Guluva. Sweet Guluva for the money."

Ashley Ogle shows love to her fans

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that coming from her dramatic exit from Big Brother Mzansi, it appears that Ashley Ogle isn't bitter after sending a warm shout-out to her fans.

Evicted Big Brother Mzansi contestant Ashley Ogle is filled with gratitude to her supporters for holding her down in the competition.

