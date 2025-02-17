Former Big Brother Mzansi housemate, Ashley Ogle, recently sent a shout-out to her supporter

This comes after her sudden eviction from the contest, and she expressed her gratitude to her fans for getting her that far

Supporters gushed over Ashley and praised her for never forgetting those who carried her

Ashley Ogle expressed gratitude to her supporters after leaving 'BB Mzansi.'

Source: Instagram

Coming from her dramatic exit from Big Brother Mzansi, it appears that Ashley Ogle isn't bitter after sending a warm shout-out to her fans.

Ashley Ogle sends message to fans

Evicted Big Brother Mzansi contestant, Ashley Ogle, is filled with gratitude to her supporters for holding her down in the competition.

The controversial housemate was voted out of the house by fellow housemates following several incidents she was involved in.

Her exit upset many of her fans as well as her house-husband, Sweet Guluva, who was visibly heartbroken by his lover's disqualification. However, it looks like Ashley is holding no grudges, instead directing her energy to her fans.

Ashley Ogle showed love to her supporters following her eviction from 'BB Mzansi.'

Source: Instagram

thabelomaanda shared a video of Ashley expressing her gratitude to her supporters for carrying her through the competition until the end:

"Thank you guys so much; it wouldn't have been possible without you. Words can't describe how thankful I am, but thank you, I really appreciate it."

Here's what fans said to Ashley Ogle

The Ashes and Ash Angelz gushed over their fave, relieved that she is doing well:

AvenueCyprus praised Ashley:

"Beautiful, #AshleyOgle, thank you for giving us a show."

Attandile said:

"With your flaws and all, they still could never make me hate you!"

DianeDannie admired Ashley:

"She never forgets God; that’s the first thing I love about you, baby."

coolestflower wrote:

"A woman of God, sana. Ashley will succeed. She always puts God above all things; that's what I love most about her."

Ashley ogle sparks pregnancy rumours

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a statement Ashley Ogle made upon her sudden eviction from Big Brother Mzansi.

Her muffled conversation with her lover went viral and led fans to believe that the couple was expecting.

