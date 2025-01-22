‘Big Brother Mzansi’: Chaos Erupts As Housemates Ashley and Mshini Get Into a Fight
- The Big Brother Mzansi house turned upside down after Ashley and Mshini got into a fight
- The ladies exchanged some words, surrounded by their housemates, who raised eyebrows at their altercation
- Mzansi weighed in on the ladies' behaviour, with many condemning Ashley's vile comments
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
It was pandemonium in the BB Mzansi mansion when Ashley and Mshini's verbal altercation took a left turn.
Ashley and Mshini argue on BB Mzansi
As fans cosy into the new season of Big Brother Mzansi, it looks like some housemates have already established rivalries not even a month into staying together.
Chaos erupted as Ashley and fan-favourite, Mshini, got into a verbal altercation, which had fellow housemates chuckling at their comments.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Things turned from hilarious to borderline disturbing as the ladies went from criticising each other's creativity to Ashley hurling insults about Mshini's English, even making rude remarks about her mother.
Luckily, no hands were exchanged. However, there's no telling what the consequences of their argument will be:
Mzansi weighs in on Ashley and Mshini's altercation
Netizens picked the argument apart and called to have Ashley evicted. This comes after viewers accused her of being racist, claiming that her mouth would be her downfall:
TheLilystyle said:
"And folks are stanning this trash person, insulting Mshini's mom for what now?"
darrenaris2002 demanded:
"I want Ashley to be disqualified. Biggie needs to do something, honestly."
miss_roriii was stunned:
"This Ashley girl said a whole lot of racist stuff, and people still love her?"
urvanni posted:
"Nah, Ashley should go. Biggie needs to call her out."
Meanwhile, others commended Mshini's demeanour throughout the argument:
Rae_rahel wrote:
"What? Mshini is so calm, I swear, the moment a person cursed my mother, I could have lost it. This girl is so rude."
Sydney_Luo posted:
"The way Mshini was making people laugh."
Latoya_Mwix said:
"My love for Mshini has just skyrocketed! She’s so funny with her small voice."
NdinisaBuh84917 was impressed:
"Mshini ate, yoh! She's my new fave."
MacG partners with Big Brother Mzansi
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared MacG's reaction to his alcoholic beverage making it into Big Brother Mzansi.
The podcaster expressed gratitude after his drink was announced as one of the partners for the new season.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za