The Big Brother Mzansi house turned upside down after Ashley and Mshini got into a fight

The ladies exchanged some words, surrounded by their housemates, who raised eyebrows at their altercation

Mzansi weighed in on the ladies' behaviour, with many condemning Ashley's vile comments

'BB Mzansi' fans criticised Ashley's comments during her argument with Mshini.

Source: Instagram

It was pandemonium in the BB Mzansi mansion when Ashley and Mshini's verbal altercation took a left turn.

Ashley and Mshini argue on BB Mzansi

As fans cosy into the new season of Big Brother Mzansi, it looks like some housemates have already established rivalries not even a month into staying together.

Chaos erupted as Ashley and fan-favourite, Mshini, got into a verbal altercation, which had fellow housemates chuckling at their comments.

Ashley took her fight with Mshini to a new level with her disturbing comments.

Source: Instagram

Things turned from hilarious to borderline disturbing as the ladies went from criticising each other's creativity to Ashley hurling insults about Mshini's English, even making rude remarks about her mother.

Luckily, no hands were exchanged. However, there's no telling what the consequences of their argument will be:

Mzansi weighs in on Ashley and Mshini's altercation

Netizens picked the argument apart and called to have Ashley evicted. This comes after viewers accused her of being racist, claiming that her mouth would be her downfall:

TheLilystyle said:

"And folks are stanning this trash person, insulting Mshini's mom for what now?"

darrenaris2002 demanded:

"I want Ashley to be disqualified. Biggie needs to do something, honestly."

miss_roriii was stunned:

"This Ashley girl said a whole lot of racist stuff, and people still love her?"

urvanni posted:

"Nah, Ashley should go. Biggie needs to call her out."

Meanwhile, others commended Mshini's demeanour throughout the argument:

Rae_rahel wrote:

"What? Mshini is so calm, I swear, the moment a person cursed my mother, I could have lost it. This girl is so rude."

Sydney_Luo posted:

"The way Mshini was making people laugh."

Latoya_Mwix said:

"My love for Mshini has just skyrocketed! She’s so funny with her small voice."

NdinisaBuh84917 was impressed:

"Mshini ate, yoh! She's my new fave."

